The fashion calendar is soon about to open for the fashion rebels to show us what’s hot this coming season. Following a successful launch in 2023, Moscow Fashion Week returns for another season.

From March 1-8, the world’s fashion best will be in Russia to witness the second instalment of the highly anticipated Moscow Fashion Week. The good news is that applications to showcase are still open for designers who want to participate, and it is free. You just have to meet the criteria and impress the expert council, which includes: Alexey Aksenov, co-founder and curator of the online platform for local brands LCLS.RU.

Anzor Kankulov, head of the

Anna Chernykh, curator of the Fashion Design course at the Belarusian Higher School of Art and Design, a partner of the Fresh Blood project, and head of the Design Workshops Center

Elena Davidyants, former chief buyer of women's clothing at Mercury/TSUM for 15 years, and founder of the Secret Space showroom.

Elena Slavina, director of the purchasing department of women's clothing WW, TSUM, DLT, Mercury; Nikolay Konstantinov, and CEO of Trend Island department store and founder of Telegraph department stores.

Tatyana Belkevich, President of the Russian Association of Fashion Industry Participants.

Jurate Gurauskaite, editor-in-chief of U MAGAZINE and others. Alena Akhmadullina, designer and founder of the Alena Akhmadullina brand, says such platforms are a great way for any brand to market their products on a global platform since Moscow Fashion Week is not limited to Russian designers but talented designers from all over the world.

“I am convinced that fashion brands need to hold shows; this is one of the most important tools of any brand, the culmination of work on a collection, the date to which all work processes are adjusted. “A fashion show is the ‘language of fashion’: a presentation of the concept of the collection and the brand as a whole, expressed in the choice of location, decorations, direction, lighting, music, casting and even seating arrangements. “Everything is important, and there are no details that are not worth attention because, in fifteen to twenty minutes of the show, you must not only show several dozen sets of clothes but first of all, present your brand, immerse not only those who are invited into its special world but also those who see photos and videos from the show.