Mzansi reacts to Nandipha Magudumana being denied bail despite stylish courtroom look

Nandipha Magudumana had high expectations for her bail hearing on September 11, which was evident in her look.
We’ve seen her invest in her court looks, but this time around, she made sure to look extra good, perhaps hoping she would be able to go home and be with her family.
For her court appearance, Magudumana styled her braids into a side fringe, put on make-up, had a manicure, wore her wedding ring, and as expected, a Nike T-shirt.
It’s becoming evident that she’s fond of Nike because that’s the brand she’s been wearing the most during her appearances.
But the judgement was not in her favour despite her short prayer in court.
Her bail application was denied on the basis that she was a flight risk, on the back of her previously skipping the country with boyfriend, Thabo Bester.
“I find that she did not satisfy the court that is in the interest of justice for her to be released on bail,” said magistrate Estelle de Lange.
“It is, however, in the interest of justice that matters be tried and that the verdict be obtained in a court of law, and this can only happen if a person stands trial. Therefore, her application to be released on bail is refused.”
X (formerly Twitter) users have been rejoicing over the fact that she will remain behind bars until the trial starts.
“Dr Nandipha had been denied bail. Good to see the 1st stage of justice served. Magistrate De Lange said.
“Whenever the accused appeared in court, she was well groomed and in a good state of mind’. Which means her needs are taken care of in prison,” commented @Island_Tribe17.
Below are more reactions from social media users.
From Part ii (On The Run) to CHURCH GIRL, we call that performance range 🤌🏾 https://t.co/CPG2aiPr4E— 🦄🧜🏾♀️🌈 (@KopanoMashishi) September 11, 2023
Akasemhle unono...I still don't feel sorry for her though. https://t.co/JNC8XiUtYH— Lady Lee (@missleem) September 11, 2023
#DrNandiphaMagudumana Bail denied 🙌🙌Danko— #2ndbookloading (@Fikz_the_Cook) September 11, 2023
Bail denied for Guluvakazi👍🏽#DrNandiphaMagudumana pic.twitter.com/oz7gYWF7QL— Vuyiswa (@vuyiswa612) September 11, 2023