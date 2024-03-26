National Spinach Day: Flavourful ways to enjoy spinach

Are you looking for ways to boost your overall health while also eating something delicious that is beneficial to the planet? Look no further than enjoying some fresh spinach to celebrate National Spinach Day on March 26. Spinach is packed with many nutrients, so it should not be surprising that it has a day dedicated to it.

Not only are there many delicious ways to enjoy spinach, but it is also incredibly good for you. Spinach, with its vibrant green leaves and rich nutrient content, is a versatile and nutritious addition to any meal. Whether you are a seasoned home cook or just starting your culinary journey, mastering the art of cooking spinach can elevate your dishes and add a healthy twist to your meals.

Here are some quick and easy ideas on how you can use spinach leaves this National Spinach Day. Spinach works as an ingredient in many different delicious smoothie recipes. Picture: Pexels/Cup of Couple Add spinach to smoothies Spinach works as an ingredient in many different delicious smoothie recipes. Stack it with orange, mango, pineapple juice, and berries for a sweet-savoury experience.

To maintain a thicker consistency with your beverages, add almond milk, avocado, yoghurt, or banana to your smoothie as well. You have endless choices when creating yummy smoothie recipes that contain spinach yet still taste sweet. Sautéed and stir-fried

Cooking spinach on the stove top is a fast and easy way to enjoy this dark, leafy green. To stir-fry, heat some sliced or slivered garlic in olive oil, throw in some spinach, and stir-fry until hot and wilted. Season it with tamari sauce and a garnish of sesame seeds. Like mushrooms, spinach works magic in frittatas, omelettes and quiches. Picture: Pexels.Brett Jordan Add spinach to your eggs or omelette

Spinach goes hand in hand with eggs. To prepare a protein-rich breakfast; pour some olive oil in a frying pan and heat up, then add spinach. Wait for it to wilt for like 3 minutes. Pour the scrambled eggs. Sprinkle some cheese or add some veggies. And you are good to go. Or you can try spinach with other egg dishes – be it quiches, omelettes, frittatas, or benedicts.

Courtesy of the South African Mushroom Farmers' Association, here is a recipe that you can try for breakfast. This spinach and mushroom baked egg dish is both delicious and rich in minerals, vitamins, iron, and fibre. Spinach and mushroom baked eggs. Picture: South African Mushroom Farmers' Association Spinach and mushroom-baked eggs Serves: 4

Ingredients 5 medium leeks, sliced 500g Portabellini mushrooms, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced 400g baby spinach 2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp flour 350ml milk 2 tsp mustard

Pinch nutmeg ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese 4 large free-range eggs

Salt and pink peppercorns Olive oil Method

Preheat the oven to 200˚C and prepare 4 ramekins on a baking tray. Blanch the spinach quickly by placing it in a colander in the sink. Pour over a freshly boiled kettle of water and then immediately rinse with cold water. Squeeze all the water out and set aside. In a large frying pan over high heat sauté the mushrooms in a drizzle of olive oil until golden brown. Set mushrooms aside.

In the same pan add the two tablespoons of butter, the leeks and garlic, and cook until the leeks are tender and the garlic is fragrant. Sprinkle in the flour and, stirring constantly, cook the flour for a few minutes. Pour in the milk and stir until smooth. Bring to a simmer.

Season with salt, pepper, mustard, and nutmeg. Once the mixture is thick, remove from the heat. Stir in the mushrooms, spinach and Parmesan. Divide the mixture between ramekins and create a well in the centre of each one. Crack an egg into each well and bake for 10-15 minutes until the eggs are cooked to your liking.