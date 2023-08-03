Navigating the right diet while breast-feeding: what you need to know about caffeine, alcohol, smoking and food allergies

Breast-feeding is a natural and beautiful act between a mother and her child but it’s not without its uncertainties. As we embark on World Breast-feeding Week with the theme of “Enabling breast-feeding: Let’s make breast-feeding and work, work”, many moms may wonder if their dietary choices can affect their child’s growth and development. To shed light on this important topic, I had the privilege of speaking with Professor Lisanne du Plessis from Stellenbosch University’s Division for Human Nutrition, who shared valuable insights.

Contrary to popular belief, there is no need for a specialised breast-feeding diet. However, breast-feeding moms must maintain a nutritionally balanced eating plan. This means incorporating an adequate amount of energy from sources such as starches, protein and healthy fats. Additionally, it is essential to include foods that provide a rich assortment of vitamins and minerals to support both post-partum recovery and breast-feeding.

Professor Lisanne du Plessis from Stellenbosch University’s Division for Human Nutrition. Picture: Supplied The specific energy requirements can vary based on a mother’s current weight and the weight gained during pregnancy. To produce around 700–750ml of breast milk, some moms may require an additional 500kcal per day. This can easily be achieved by incorporating extra slices of wholewheat bread with margarine and peanut butter, a glass or two of milk, as well as a serving of vegetables and fruits into their diet. Maintaining a healthy and balanced eating plan is vital for breast-feeding moms. This not only supports their well-being, but also plays a significant role in nourishing their little ones and facilitating their growth and development.

What to avoid when breast-feeding In a recent discussion with Professor du Plessis, she clarified that breast-feeding mothers do not need to avoid specific foods. However, certain substances should be limited or completely avoided. Caffeine, for example, can be stored in breast milk and potentially cause sleeplessness in the baby. It is advised to consume no more than three beverages containing caffeine per day, including coffee, tea, and other caffeinated drinks such as colas, chocolate, and energy drinks.

Alcohol is another substance that can be transferred from the mother’s bloodstream to breast milk. While small amounts of alcohol may relax the mother and stimulate the oxytocin reflex responsible for milk secretion, it is not recommended during breast-feeding and should be completely avoided during pregnancy. Large amounts of alcohol can suppress lactation. Smoking, specifically nicotine, is toxic and can appear in breast milk within a short time after smoking. It not only suppresses lactation, but can also aggravate colic in infants. Breast-feeding mothers need to refrain from smoking or seek support to quit.

When it comes to medication, the potential risks to the baby and benefits to the mother should be carefully considered. It is always recommended to consult health-care professionals before taking any drugs during pregnancy and breast-feeding, to ensure they are safe for both mother and baby. “In terms of food allergies, there is no blanket message for the public as it is not considered a public health concern. However, it is crucial to differentiate between food intolerances, which may cause discomfort with non-life-threatening symptoms, and food allergies, which can lead to severe symptoms and potentially be life-threatening. “If the baby’s father has any food allergies, the breast-feeding mother should exercise caution and consult a health-care provider with experience in treating allergies,” Du Plessis said.

What to eat when breast-feeding For optimal hydration, breast-feeding moms need about 1 litre of additional fluids per day, which is equal to 2.5 litres in total or 11 to 12 glasses of 250ml fluid, according to thirst. Water is the fluid of choice, but moms can also enjoy tea or iced tea, milk, as well as naturally flavoured beverages, which is a great alternative to plain water and cooldrinks:

• pineapple and mint • cucumber and lemon • blueberries and raspberries

• strawberries and orange • kiwi and lime Asked about misconceptions regarding diet, Du Plessis said that many women assume they cannot breast-feed if they do not follow a healthy diet because it is believed that their milk will not be strong enough.

“The truth is that the mother’s body will do everything to sustain the baby.” She added: “The composition of milk is usually not compromised in the short term when a mother is, for instance, undernourished. Inadequate intake of protein and other nutrients over a longer period can result in decreased milk volume, but not milk quality. “In a severe situation like starvation, a mother’s milk volume and quality would be compromised. So, mothers can be assured that their breast milk will be perfect for their babies, but they need to take care of themselves for the sake of their own well-being.”