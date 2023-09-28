New organic sanitary pads can lower the risk of cervical cancer

After breast cancer, cervical cancer is the second most frequent malignancy in women in South Africa. Cervical cancer is a lifelong risk for 1 in every 42 women, according to the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa). The uterus, a hollow, pear-shaped structure where a foetus can develop, has a lower, narrow end called the cervix. From the uterus, the cervix extends downward to the vagina (birth canal).

In the case of cervical cancer, the cervix's cells develop abnormally and begin to grow tumours. The symptoms are different for every women. While some women won't have any symptoms, others can have serious ones. The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is typically the virus responsible for cervical cancer. Sexual contact with a person who has HPV can cause you to contract it.

There are numerous HPV variants, however, not all of them result in cervical cancer. While some of these can result in genital warts, others could not. One woman is given a cervical cancer diagnosis every minute, yet it may be avoided and treated. Over 62% of infections, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), were brought on by the use of subpar sanitary napkins. The generous endeavour of Vivian Mokome Foundation (VMF) and George Sebulela Foundation (GSF) to provide organic sanitary products to underprivileged adolescent girls in South Africa was inspired by these frightening failure numbers.

These organic sanitary products have many advantages, including stress reduction, improved immunity, metabolism promotion, and health preservation. It is obvious why Dr Vivian Mokome and George Sebulela felt it necessary to develop this product for production and distribution given the estimated 30% of South African girls who do not attend school while they are on their period due to a lack of sanitary goods. Dr. Vivian Mokome, a philanthropist from Mokome Foundation. Picture: Supplied Mokome, a philanthropist from the Mokome Foundation, claims that the new organic pads she has developed can lower the incidence of cervical cancer.

She claims that the pads, "Dignity – Long Lasting Inspiration" pads, are hygienic and safe thanks to the use of food-grade aluminium foil and a resealable opening that provides improved resistance to moisture, mould, and bacteria. They are hypoallergenic (do not itch or cause rashes) and made of organic cotton. The product doesn't include any chemicals. The green anion strip used to make the organic sanitary pads has antibacterial properties and kills 99% of microorganisms.

Mokome explains that anion also has antiviral properties and neutralises free radicals, which helps fight urinary tract infections (UTIs), which many women get as a result of using public restrooms, for example. The pads have a 3-5 times greater absorption capacity than a regular pad. “Dignity – Long Lasting Inspiration pads have been tested and found to be biodegradable and 3 to 5 times the quality of a normal pad which will prevent period shaming and absconding when girls don’t come to school due to heavy flow or lack of access to sanitary pads,” said Mokome, in an official statement.

Dignity - Long Lasting Inspiration pads can lower the risk of cervical cancer. Picture: Supplied Wearing these organic quality pads will help you relax and sleep better, relieve discomfort, have anti-inflammatory effects, and reduce swelling. She continues by saying that it stimulates cell activity, quickens blood flow, and improves tissue regeneration capacity. In addition, they promote your metabolism, increase endocrine function, boost immunity, eradicate smell, retain health, are anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory. They also reduce stress.

Through the Mokome Foundation, the George Sebulela Foundation, and partners, Mokome and Sebulela hope to officially introduce the organic product in October 2023 in nearby public schools. By providing sanitary pads for menstruation, they have already assisted hundreds of girls in achieving hygiene integrity. In helping low-income women and girls who have the misfortune of being unable to buy menstrual products, the Mokome Foundation has extended its reach to public schools.

In February 2023, more than 10 000 pads were delivered in more than 20 schools. Girls attending public schools are the intended beneficiaries of this programme on pads. Grades 7 to 12 in each public school in each of South Africa's nine provinces have a one-year supply period. There are 6 000 secondary schools in South Africa, and 3 060 of them are in the Eastern Cape, Kwazulu Natal, and Limpopo.