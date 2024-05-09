Plascon announces the colour palette of the season

The colour palette for winter is out, and it’s “Eternal”. Every season Plascon announces the colour palette which influence decor and design trends. The inspiration behind “Eternal” is that winter is usually a season of embracing a tranquil mood, reflected in the soft, soothing hues.

The complete palette comprises an array of colours where attention-grabbing brights are conspicuously absent. The key to using this palette is to craft colour combinations with different rooms and moods in mind. “We believe that ‘Eternal’ provides decorators with the opportunity to craft spaces that inspire relaxation and reflection without sacrificing sophistication,” the coating's manufacturer explained. “Whether it’s a cosy bedroom retreat or a tranquil living room sanctuary, this palette offers endless possibilities for creating spaces that soothe the spirit and inspire creativity.”

Ethereal purples are perfect for the kitchen. Picture: Supplied Some of the shades in “Eternal” include a hazy duo of Grey Archo (P1-E1-3) and Fragrant Flower (B7-D1-4), which are said to be perfect for bedrooms. Deep Terra Nova (R6-D1-2) is suggested for hallways, while Grey Archo (P1-E1-3) brings a touch of elegance to warm neutral Ravine (62) in intimate spaces like the bedroom en-suite and walk-in closet. And if you prefer a bit of brightness, ethereal purples, Cloud Number Nine (B6-A2-3) and Smoke Bush (P4-E2-3), together with the gentle warmth of Wilted Leaf (31) and Stuffing (36) are said to lift your mood in warm spaces like the living room or the kitchen.