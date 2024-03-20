Get to know the SA Style Awards 2024 winners and their contribution to the fashion and beauty industry

The South African fashion industry is flourishing, not just with designers who make exquisite garments but also with individuals who shape how fashion and beauty are perceived in the country. Now in its 26th year, the South African Style Awards recently hosted another successful event at the Sandton Hotel.

In partnership with Plascon and The Mall of Africa, the SA Style Awards honours individuals across various industries who have made an indelible mark on the African soil and become powerful vehicles for change globally. Here are the SA Style Awards 2024 winners and their contributions to the fashion and beauty industry. Most Innovative Style: Bee Diamondhead

Originally from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Diamondhead is a creative director, stylist and fashion editor. Diamondhead is known for her contributions to the creative space, having worked with various artists to tell the unique stories of Africans to the world. One of her best works was an exhibition at the Now Gallery called “Back To Soil”. In that exhibition, Diamondhead was celebrating black queen musicians with an emphasis on healing, ancestry and just being without holding back.

“Back to Soil is a work of symbolic return, rootedness and recognition. Photographing three black queer male musicians whose work is rooted in healing, ancestry and vulnerability, the portraits facilitate a different kind of seeing – away from the stark glare of popularity, fame and its forms of fractured visibility. “Stripped to skin and covered in clay, these images celebrate the transparency, openness and care evident in the practices of Desire Marea, Muneyi and Thuthuka Sibisi – all of whom resist and refuse the hyper – and toxically masculine, moulding meaningful, magical and moving music as a practice of freedom and reflecting its sonic power,” she explained. Most Innovative Style: Bee Diamondhead. Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film/TV: Senzo Radebe

He is undeniably one of the most sought-after actors at the moment. The “Shaka Ilembe” star is always best dressed for his roles to ensure he fits well into character. However, his fashion sense doesn’t end on screen. Off-screen, he supports local designers by wearing their garments whenever he’s attending red-carpet events. For example, at the Feather Awards 2023, he donned a black and white Urban Zulu three-piece set. He also sticks to the theme because, during the Shaka Ilembe media tour, he would wear umqhele (Zulu crown worn by men) to represent his character of Senzangakhona well. Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film/TV: Senzo Radebe. Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music: Tyla South Africa’s youngest Grammy holder is currently the hottest artist globally. Besides dressing well for her body by showing her hourglass figure, Tyla is serious about making money.

Seeing that she’s in her prime and has an influence on her supporters, she launched merchandise to promote her debut album, “Tyla”, that’s dropping on March 22. That’s killing two birds with one stone, and we admire that. Tyla accepts the award for Best African Music Performance for Water during the Premiere ceremony of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake Most Stylish Media Personality: Motshidisi Mohono

The award-winning sports broadcaster knows how to dress for the occasion. When she’s reporting from the field, she keeps it simple in jeans and a T-shirt. However, when it comes to awards and red-carpet events, she rises to the occasion. Talk about balance and versatility, and that’s how you distinguish a stylish person from someone who likes fashion but lacks the taste. And fortunately for Mohono, she’s stylish and supports local designers.

Most Stylish Media Personality: Motshidisi Mohono. Picture: Instagram. Most Stylish Fashion Designer: Jacques Bam The founder of the Bam Collective is the epitome of fluid fashion. Bam has no boundaries when it comes to fashion. He doesn’t design clothes for men or women, he makes clothes for people who admire the fashion of art and see themselves as canvases. When it comes to sustainability, he doesn’t compromise either, that’s why, in 2018, he won the SA Fashion Week Student Competition and made it to the New Talent Search Finalists in 2019.

Most Stylish Fashion Designer: Jacques Bam. Most Stylish Model: Ponahalo Mojapelo -Standard Beauty If you’ve been following Thebe Magugu’s work, you’ve probably seen Mojapelo in most of his campaigns. The multi-award-winning model takes her modelling work everywhere she goes because even behind the decks (she’s also a DJ), she makes it her mission to look stylish in local brands.

Most Stylish Model: Ponahalo Mojapelo. Most Stylish Business Personality: Melina Lambrakis – Mall of Africa Lambrakis is a fashion buyer with an eye for upcoming trends, scouting new talented designers and giving a platform to local talent through collaborations and partnerships. Most Stylish Business Personality: Melina Lambrakis. Most Stylish Couple: Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

Mzansi’s favourite couple are always serving style goals in matching outfits, and honestly, it doesn't get better than that. Most Stylish Couple: Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Most Stylish Changemaker: Musa Motha Motha is living proof that you can be anything you want to be as long as you put your mind to it. Mutha is a brilliant dancer whose talent has taken him places, won him awards and continues to be an inspiration to many young people that the only thing that can limit you in life is yourself.

Most Stylish Changemaker: Musa Motha. The Next Big Thing: Creative brothers Fhatuwani and Justice Mukheli The brothers in the art space portray undeniable beauty with their portraits. While Fhatuwani enjoys painting, Justice is a multidisciplinary artist who not only paints but also takes captivating photographs. The Next Big Thing: Creative brothers Fhatuwani and Justice Mukheli. Style Icon: Dr John Kani