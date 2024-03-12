Fashion shows not to be missed next month

We are about to enter the fashion week season in South Africa and promises to be epic. South African Fashion Week, one of the notable events in the African fashion calendar, has already announced dates for the upcoming season, with the SA Fashion Week Spring/Summer 24 season taking place between April 18 to 20 at the Mall of Africa, Midrand.

Aside from the established designers, this season will feature emerging designers showcasing their crafts under the Mr Price New Talent Search competition. Among the finalists are James Moroeng of James Presents, Belinda Venter of Belhauzen and Busiswe Buthelezi of Ngingu. These designers will be showcasing their sustainable, innovative designs and the winner takes it all.

Munkus at SA Fashion Week. Picture: Instagram. Meanwhile, Fashion Without Borders Africa has also announced the dates for its fashion exhibition. This is an innovative programme with a footprint in South Africa, Botswana, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It started as a small fashion show in the Vaal, south of Johannesburg ten years ago, and the annual event has now become a major platform for designers, models and fashion show producers across the continent.

And since they are celebrating ten years in fashion, they are taking it back to the Vaal, where it all started. Taking place on April 25 at the Banquet Hall in Vereeniging, Fashion Without Borders Africa will commence with a masterclass in the morning (10am to 12.30 pm), where they’ll be unpacking all things fashion, including season trends. From 5.30pm to 8pm, there will be a fashion show, where African designers will showcase their collections for the season.