Meet the Mr Price New Talent Search 2024 judges

It’s only a few months until the next South African Fashion Week season.
The dates for the next season have yet to be announced but we know that the fashion season in South Africa is between April and May and October and November.
This upcoming season of SA Fashion Week will feature the Mr Price New Talent Search, a competition for emerging designers to showcase their talent to industry experts, the media, fashion buyers and the public.
The finalists showcasing have to impress the judges with their crafts.
Judging this year’s Mr Price New Talent Search competition are Amber Jones, head of buying at Mr Price; Dean Hauptfleisch, head of buying menswear at Mr Price; Anissa Mpungwe, creative director at Anissa Mpungwe Atelier; Tamaryn Whitmore, head of buying ladieswear at Mr Price; and, Nontando Mposo, Glamour South Africa editor-in-chief.
“I’m honoured to be part of the @mrpfashion x @safashionweek 2024 New Talent Search panel of judges!! Identifying, supporting, documenting and elevating South African emerging fashion designers and talent is something I’m very passionate about!! All the best to the entries,” said Mposo.
Introduced in 1998 by SA Fashion Week, the New Talent Search competition has been a stepping tool for many designers who have become successful internationally recognised brands.
Previous winners include Jacques van der Watt of Black Coffee, David Tlale and, more recently, Mmusomaxwell, Artho Eksteen and Thando Ntuli of MUNKUS.