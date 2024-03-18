South African creatives partner with global fashion label

Working solo is great but sometimes you need to collaborate because, as we all know, “teamwork makes the dream work”. Collaborations are important because they allow you to bounce new ideas, come up with innovative designs and create magic that will benefit all parties involved.

For this year, adidas has partnered with South African creatives in the fashion and entertainment spaces. The 2024 adidas partners are as follows: Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi continue their partnership with the brand, leading the fashion domain with their groundbreaking designs and creative vision.

Musicians Focalistic, Shekhinah, and Dee Koala, captivate the music scene with their unique sounds and compelling narratives. Actress Ama Qamata continues with her compelling performances and dynamic presence, bridging the worlds of fashion, lifestyle and cinema. Newcomers, Que DJ, a multi-award winning self-taught gqom producer, and media personality and fashion creative, Pamela Mtanga, have joined the brand as newest partners and are set to bring their distinctive styles and energies.