Pollen allergies: Not just a spring thing! Nip winter allergies in the bud

Did you know that trees can release pollen all year round? While many people associate allergies with spring, the highest levels of tree pollen are found in late winter and early spring. But that’s not all – the winter months can also bring on allergic reactions due to the increased time spent indoors.

The Allergy Foundation of South Africa says accurate and up-to-date pollen monitoring can bring several benefits for allergy sufferers and their doctors. By identifying the specific pollen-causing symptoms, individuals can undergo targeted allergy testing, saving time and costs. Additionally, staying informed about pollen counts allows people with known allergies to plan their outdoor activities accordingly, avoiding high-pollen weeks or ensuring they have enough antihistamines on hand. Marli Botha, the OTC product manager for Pharma Dynamics, says many of us don't associate cold weather with allergies.

However, during winter, spending more time indoors exposes us to allergens like dust mites, pet dander, mould and cockroach droppings, which can trigger symptoms such as sneezing, a stuffy nose, wheezing, and itchy, watery eyes. Indoor habits we often practise in winter can worsen allergies too. Turning on the heater, for example, dries out the indoor air, leading to a dry nose and throat, cracked skin and nosebleeds. This dryness also increases the risk of infections since the nose can't effectively trap viruses without enough moisture.

When someone with allergies encounters the triggers, their immune system perceives them as invaders and launches an attack. For instance, if you're allergic to dust mites, your body will react to them as a threat. “Treatment is typically two-fold: Avoid or limit exposure to allergens and medicate with an antihistamine.” Botha provides tip on how you can reduce exposure to winter allergens:

Use a humidifier if dry air is a trigger. Note that too much moisture can lead to unwanted mould growth. Dust mites thrive in carpets, so avoid wall-to-wall carpeting. If you do have carpeted areas in your home, be sure to vacuum them regularly and give them a deep clean at least once or twice a year. Do the same with rugs and upholstered furniture. Uncarpeted surfaces also need to be vacuumed and mopped regularly. Vacuum cleaners with a high-efficiency particulate filte rare recommended for allergy sufferers.

Bedding should be washed weekly in hot water to kill dust mites. Use hypoallergenic cases for mattresses and pillows to keep dust mites trapped. Keep pet dander (dead skin flakes) to a minimum by bathing pets once a week. Don’t let them into your bedroom or anyone else’s in the house who suffers from nasal allergy. If you have acute or chronic allergic rhinitis, pet hair can also trigger symptoms. Keep your home, especially moist areas like bathrooms, free from mould and mildew by washing it regularly with bleach detergents. When mould spores are inhaled it can trigger sneezing, congestion and itchiness.

Cockroach droppings can also worsen symptoms. Keeping a clean home and fixing leaking taps, cracks and crevices in your home should keep them away. Don’t smoke as smoking irritates the mucous membranes of the nose, sinuses and lungs, which may make them more susceptible to infections. Botha says that distinguishing between a nasal allergy and a cold can be challenging due to their similar symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and nasal congestion.

However, it is important to note that colds are viral infections, while allergies stem from an exaggerated immune response to an irritant. She adds, "A cold typically lasts no longer than a week or two, whereas allergies persist as long as the allergen is present. Watch out for symptoms like itchy, watery eyes, which are typical of allergies. “Aches and fever, on the other hand, are associated with colds and flu. While a cough can sometimes accompany an allergy, it is more commonly a sign of a cold or flu."

To alleviate a runny nose, antihistamines are often prescribed as they prevent a histamine response, which includes sneezing, tearing up, and experiencing a runny nose or postnasal drip. These responses help expel the allergen from the body. Botha recommends Texa Allergy as a trusted antihistamine prescribed by doctors. Previously available only over the counter, the product can be purchased in-store for customer convenience. She also suggests using saline sprays or rinses to flush out sinuses, along with decongestants to relieve nasal congestion. Eye drops can help with dry and itchy eyes. If wheezing or difficulty breathing occurs, immediate medical help should be sought.