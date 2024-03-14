Practising Meatless March? This tofu scramble recipe will get you going

Nowadays, more and more people are opting to follow vegan and vegetarian diets for health and environmental benefits. With March being the time of Lent, many people around the world are also taking part in the Meatless March challenge.

Meatless March is an annual event running throughout the month that invites individuals worldwide to embark on a journey toward reducing their meat, dairy, and egg consumption. This month-long challenge encourages people to set a personal goal of adhering to a vegan or vegetarian diet throughout March. If you are one of those practising Meatless March, below is a “tofu scramble” recipe courtesy of vegan cookbook author Leozette Roode that you should bookmark and use for when you are out of lunch ideas.

Whether warm and soup-soaked or coated in crispy batter, tofu is an incredibly versatile ingredient. It is easily one of the most delicious foods in the world. That is if you know what you are doing. Tofu is made from soya milk – first, soya beans are soaked and crushed, then their ‘milk’ is separated into curds, pressed, and cut. Like cheese, some tofu is pasteurised and some are flavoured before being sold. Free from dairy, eggs or nuts, it is suitable for most people to eat, making it a common go-to in vegetarian and vegan dishes, as well as a great ingredient in its own right.

Tofu is very mild but absorbs flavour well and is versatile, so it is also great for dishes like strong curries and stir-fries that are already well-seasoned. Tofu scramble. Picture: Myburgh Du Plessis Tofu scramble Serves: 2

Ingredients 2 tbsp oil 1 large onion, chopped

1 punnet mushroom, sliced ¼ tsp salt 1 pack of firm tofu, drained

1 tsp turmeric ¼ tsp black salt (kala namak) ½ tsp Ina Paarman garlic and herb seasoning

2-3 tbsp nut milk or 1 tsp vegan margarine 2 cups spinach, cored and chopped into chunks 6 peppadews, quartered

Salt and pepper to taste Baby spinach to serve Method

Heat one teaspoon of oil in a non-stick pan and fry the onion until translucent. Set aside. In the same pan, fry the mushrooms by adding a sprinkle of salt and putting a lid on the pan until the mushrooms have released all their moisture. Remove the lid and simmer until all liquid has evaporated. Set mushrooms aside. Crumble tofu into pieces by using your hand or a potato masher.

Add the crumbled tofu to a clean pan, along with another teaspoon of oil, and fry for 1 minute, stirring constantly until starting to brown. Add the nut milk or margarine if using, season with the spices, and mix well. Add the cooked onion and mushrooms, as well as the chopped spinach and peppadews, and mix thoroughly. Season with salt and pepper.