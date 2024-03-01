‘Precious’ actress Gabby Sidibe and hubby are expecting twins

US actress Gabby Sidibe is joining the mommy gang as she announced that she is expecting. The multi-award-winning actress known for her role in “Precious” is expecting a double bundle of joy. She took to social media to announce that she and her husband, Brandon Frankel, are expecting twins.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility, so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!” Her followers congratulated her with some sending her best wishes on the delivery of her children. Gabby Sidibe and hubby Brandon Frankel. “Yesss, as a mom to identical twin boys, I want you to remind yourself of how powerful and strong you are to have been chosen to carry the life of two beings.