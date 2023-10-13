Purtassi: Wholesome vegetarian dishes that you can make at home

Millions of Hindus across the world are observing the Purtassi fasting season. The annual occasion, from mid-September to mid-October, is dedicated to the worship of Maha Vishnu (the preserver).

It is an important time devoted to the cleansing of the mind and body. Families observe a strict vegetarian diet for the full period. During the Purtassi fast, Hindus abstain from food, for a spiritual purpose, and dedicate Saturdays to prayer. The significance of Saturdays in this period is that Earth is free from the influence of the planet Saturn. On this day of prayer, the following foods are prepared; vegetable curries, rice, vada and gulgula, fruit, sweet rice, milk, and maavilakku (a bright edible lamp made with rice flour). Alcohol, cake, and shop-bought bread are excluded from the diet. Some people even refrain from the use of salt, ginger and garlic. Finding easy, delicious Purtassi recipes to keep the whole family happy over this period can be tricky but we bring you a few recipes that you can try at home.

Vegetable curry. Picture: Supplied Vegetable curry Ingredients 2 tbs vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped 1 tbs ginger and garlic paste 2-3 whole dried red chillies (adjust to your spice preference)

1 cinnamon stick 2 whole cardamom pods, slightly crushed 1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp coriander powder 1 tsp turmeric powder 2 tbsp masala powder (adjust to your preferred spice level)

2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced 2 carrots, peeled and sliced 1 cup green beans, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces

1 can butter beans, drained and rinsed 1 tomato, puréed Salt to taste

fresh coriander or cilantro for garnish (optional) Cooked rice or roti for serving Method

Heat the vegetable oil in a pot over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until softened and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic paste and cook for another minute, until fragrant.

Add the dried red chillies, cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, and cumin seeds and cook for another minute, stirring constantly. Add the coriander powder and masala powder and cook for another minute, stirring constantly. Add the potatoes, carrots, green beans, butter beans, and tomato and allow to braise.

Then, reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender. Season with salt to taste. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve with cooked rice or roti.

Recipe by food blogger Vaneshree Rohann Chetty. Red lentil dahl. Picture: Supplied Red lentil dahl Ingredients

1 onion 2 crushed garlic cloves Olive oil

1 tsp cumin 1 tsp turmeric 1½ tsp curry powder

1 tsp garam masala 300g red split lentils 700ml veg stock

½ can coconut milk 1 tbsp tomato purée Peas

Spinach (optional) Method In a large pan, sautée the onion and garlic in olive oil until soft.

Add all the spices and tomato purée and fry off for a couple of minutes. Rinse the lentils and add them to the pan, followed by the coconut milk and stock (add about half stock first then judge by eye and keep adding as you need). Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Cover with a lid and cook on low heat for about 30 minutes, checking every 10 minutes and giving it a little stir so the lentils don’t stick to the pan.

Once all the liquid has all absorbed, you should get a creamy texture – now add a few handfuls of spinach and peas and mix through. Served with some Greek yoghurt, and mango chutney and dipped with pitta bread. Recipe by Hans Hungry.

Pan-cooked, crunchy raw banana cutlets. Picture: Supplied Pan-cooked, crunchy raw banana cutlets Ingredients 2 small raw bananas

2 medium potatoes ¼ cup tapioca flour 1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp dried mint leaves Himalayan salt 3 tbsp oil

Method Pressure-cook the bananas and potatoes with their peels on. Cook them for about 3 whistles or 10 minutes. Do not rush through this process as we want the bananas to be soft and tender to make a smooth mash. Remove from the water and allow them to cool. When comfortable to touch, peel the potatoes and banana. Transfer them to a big bowl.

Mash the potatoes and banana with a fork or potato masher. Stir in all the spices and add the Tapioca flour. Grease your hands and shape the tikkis.

Heat a heavy-bottomed pan and add the tikkis to it. Cook the tikkis for 8 to 10 minutes on a low flame, turning occasionally until evenly browned on both sides. Serve with phalhari green chutney.