Radio personality Rozanne McKenzie on maintaining a work-life balance and keeping fit

WOMEN have to skilfully navigate the delicate balance between thriving in their careers and nurturing their families. Girl power makes it look effortless.

We caught up with Rozanne McKenzie, the do-it-all dynamo from Jacaranda FM's The Drive, who also dabbles in TV, business and even finds time to hit the gym! Whirlwind is an understatement when McKenzie describes a typical day. And she says, she "wouldn't have it any other way". McKenzie's mornings kick off with the school run, followed by a battle with traffic as she makes her way to her 8am CrossFit class. After a refreshing shower, she dives into a mix of administration, voice-overs, shoots or production meetings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rozanne McKenzie (@rozmckinsta) Come afternoon, she's all geared up for "The Drive with Rob and Roz," going live from 4 to 7pm. Once the on-air lights dim, she heads home to a lovely dinner prepared by hubby Chris. The couple then unwinds with a TV show, some reading, and a dash of meditation before calling it a night at 10pm. The mcKenzie clan. Picture: Instagram McKenzie shared her take on wellness as a fitness aficionado.

"Seeing a variety of shapes, sizes, and fitness levels helps us recognise that being ourselves is perfectly fine. It's tough to chase unattainable goals," she told “Independent Media Lifestyle”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rozanne McKenzie (@rozmckinsta) This philosophy extends to her radio show where mental health takes centre stage. Both Mackenzie and co-host Rob Forbes open up about their mental health challenges, fostering an environment of understanding and support. “Depression, especially, can feel very lonely, from my experience. I'm on an antidepressant, which helps me manage my condition, I used to go to therapy. I need to make the time to go back.

“Exercise, being outdoors and doing stuff that makes me happy go a long way to maintaining my mental health. I still have bad days, but I know how to get through them. Sometimes a bad day is also just ok.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rozanne McKenzie (@rozmckinsta) McKenzie is a dynamo in pole dancing and CrossFit. Since she began her journey in the somewhat unorthodox fitness regime four years ago, pole dancing and aerial fitness studios have been popping up everywhere.

It's as if everyone suddenly noticed the magic of twirling in the air, she said. Rozanne McKenzie, the do-it-all dynamo from Jacaranda FM's drive show. Picture: Instagram McKenzie says the vibe is unbeatable, with folks from all walks of life joining in the activity. She's even met a 70-year-old pole dancing enthusiast, proving the sport knows no age limit and raised eyebrows are becoming a thing of the past. Since McKenzie embraced pole dancing, she's found a new kind of power – one that comes from appreciating what her body can achieve rather than fretting over how it looks.

“I am so much more empowered when it comes to my body since I started pole. I am more focused on what I can do than what it looks like. The flaws that I see in myself, like my cellulite or tummy rolls don't matter. “All that matters is whether I can push my body to do the move. My body is an instrument that helps me do the stuff I want to do, it can do those things with cellulite and rolls and stretch marks, too.” “Being vulnerable is a big part of pole dancing. You're not wearing much, because you need your skin to grip the pole. You're also really high up sometimes, so you need to learn to trust yourself.

“It's a very emotional sport. Sometimes you can nail a move on the first attempt, then other days, it's a real struggle. The ups and downs are part of the fun.” On combining different fitness activities, she said: "It's a blast. Every time I'm there, I'm just aiming to outdo my last performance. It's the same way I tackle everything in life." But it's not always smooth sailing. Like many, McKenzie grapples with the all-too-familiar pangs of "mom guilt", expressing a sentiment many can relate to.

"Achieving balance feels like a myth," she confessed. "Whenever I excel in one area, it seems like another falls behind." Yet, her strategy is straightforward and effective: stay focused and present in each moment, whether it's during a workout or while managing her bustling career. "What really matters," she insists, "is being true to myself. That's what my audience expects, and that's what they get.