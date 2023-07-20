RECIPE: Chef Ransley Pietersen’s chimichurri steak will keep you satiated this winter

Cooking meat, especially steaks, can be confusing. According to Lindsay Evans, who is also known as the recipe geek, cooking the perfect steak depends on many things – the quality of your chosen meat, the cooking method you choose, and the amount of seasoning you use, just to name a few.

Below, chef Ransley Pietersen has the perfect winter warmer recipe to get those flames sizzling and warm the heart. Pietersen has come a long way from a bursary from Protea Hotels at 18 years old to an award-winning chef who cut his teeth at renowned restaurants like Overture, Fermier, Serengeti Estates to finally launching The Old Oak restaurant at The Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club. His latest venture sees him partnering with Circle Senior Living to consult on their upmarket food offering at their new urban retirement development in Sandown.

Chef Ransley Pietersen. Picture: Supplied “If I could have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, it would most definitely be my grandfather. He never really understood why I wanted to be a chef, coming from a blue-collar background his entire life. He never considered professional cookery or culinary arts as a true career.” “I would then prepare a simple twist on a great steak. This specific braai spice, though very basic, is the signature of how my grandfather prepared meat for our family to get together. “The chimichurri dressing is inspired by recent occasions where my dad and I have subsequently taken charge of the customary Sunday braai,” said Pietersen.

Chimichurri steak. Picture: Supplied Chimichurri steak Ingredients: Chimichurri 1 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

¼ cup fresh coriander, finely chopped 4 cloves garlic, minced 1 small red onion, finely chopped

4 tbs red wine vinegar ½ cup olive oil 1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp red pepper or chilli flakes Salt and pepper to taste Steak and seasoning

2 x 300g rib-eye, sirloin or fillet (+/- 2.5cm thick) 40g coarse salt 20g paprika

10g sugar 10g coriander seeds, toasted then ground Butter

200g butter 50g fresh rosemary 50g fresh thyme

2 cloves of garlic Method Ensure that your fire is hot, and your coals are just turning grey. Preheat your griddle for at least 10 minutes before cooking. Remember the thicker your griddle the better the results you will achieve in grilling your steak.

Pat the steak dry with a paper towel and season generously with your seasoning mixture on both sides. Place the steak on the preheated grill and cook for about 3-4 minutes per side for medium-rare or adjust the cooking time to your desired level of grill. While your steak cooks, prepare your resting butter. Combine all ingredients in a skillet pan over medium heat and allow all ingredients to marry. The resting butter is ready when the butter solids have formed a sediment at the bottom of the pan, and you have a clarified aromatic liquid.

Remove the steak from the grill and let it rest in the butter mixture for a few minutes to allow the juices to redistribute. Pro-tip: I usually rest my steak for 30% of the cooking time. Slice the steak against the grain into thin strips. I prefer slicing my steak at a 45° angle to increase the surface area when dressing with the sauce.