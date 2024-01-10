RECIPE: Spice up your life with these chutneys - the perfect side dish

Looking to spice up your gastronomic life? Well, look no further than chutneys. Besides being easy to prepare, these healthy accompaniments perk up the simplest of meals.

Chutney is really versatile and can go with loads of meals, it really is the perfect side dish. It is used to provide balance to an array of other dishes or to highlight a specific flavour profile. Part of the condiment family, chutneys originated in South Asian cuisine but grew in popularity across the globe. Made from a blend of fresh herbs, fruit and vegetables that are either cooked down or blitzed together in their raw form.

The ingredients are then seasoned with spices that uplift every element for a sauce, making it the perfect accompaniment to savoury dishes. Chutney is used to provide balance to an array of dishes or highlight a specific flavour profile. l PEXELS The roots of chutney date back as far as 500 BC in India. Bottling fruit and vegetables with vinegar, oils and spices also prolong the shelf life of perishables. This style of preparing the ingredients was brought to the Romans and British after their trade encounters with South Asia.

Today, these flavourful sauces are served as a dip alongside chaat, which is a savoury snack that also originated in India. Various countries have their own versions that range in sweetness, spice and texture. In South Africa, sweet, tangy fruit chutneys are eaten with breyani and Durban-style curries to cut through the richness of the dishes and help balance out the spiciness. Chutneys also go beyond being just a condiment as they can be used as a marinade for succulent braaied meat, as a glaze for roasts or as part of an impressive cheese and charcuterie spread.

Elsewhere in the world, you may see a variety of chutneys paired with dishes, like onion chutney with roasted meats or a fruity apple chutney with a buttery, creamy cheese like brie or goat cheese. Below are some of the chutneys you can try to spice up your dishes: Mango chutney

Mango chutney is a popular chutney that combines chunks of sweet mangos with ginger, garlic, chilli flakes, and vinegar. The result is a spicy, sweet, and tangy chutney that complements curries, lamb and pork dishes. Tomato chutney The easiest of all, this chutney goes best with Indian dishes. It is simply made by blending tangy tomatoes with green chillies, ginger and a little salt; and can be used as a base as well for various sandwiches.

Garlic and chilli chutney This lip-smacking combination of red chillies and garlic which is packed with flavour and the heat is a treat. You can serve this chutney with snacks or even the main course of your choice. This hot chutney can also be used as a spread for sandwiches. Mint chutney