Thursday, January 11, 2024

RECIPE: This corn potage soup will see you through Veganuary and beyond

This tasty but affordable soup is just what you need for a paired-down January.

Published 2h ago

Share

The time of vegan food being seen as boring salads are long gone.

This vegan recipe is just as hearty, filling and satisfying as any other meal.

Veganuary is a challenge that invites you to eat vegan meals for an entire month.

The idea started in the UK in 2014 and it has since gained popularity throughout the world.

But it is more than a 30-day challenge. You will discover a new lifestyle, while learning new skills along the way. Plus, you’ll love all the tasty creations that come with it.

So, if you are one of those practising Veganuary, we have the perfect vegan soup recipe that you can try – corn potage soup.

Get those ingredients out and start cooking.

This tasty but affordable soup is just what you need for a paired-down January. Picture: Supplied

Corn potage soup

Ingredients

1 yellow onion and 1 clove of garlic, finely chopped

2 tbs yellow miso paste

2 medium chopped potatoes

Two cans of corn (or frozen corn)

1 cup chopped cauliflower florets

1 cup cashew milk (blend ¼ cup soaked cashews with filtered water)

Finely chopped parsley

Method

Sauté onion and garlic with one tablespoon of miso, garlic powder and pepper.

Add in potatoes, corn and cauliflower; after a few minutes, add two cups of water and more miso to your liking.

Let cook for 10 minutes.

Add cashew milk and more water until desired consistency is reached (about one cup).

Blend with an immersion blender.

Add in handfuls of finely chopped parsley and more to the top. Enjoy!

