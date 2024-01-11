RECIPE: This corn potage soup will see you through Veganuary and beyond

The time of vegan food being seen as boring salads are long gone. This vegan recipe is just as hearty, filling and satisfying as any other meal.

Veganuary is a challenge that invites you to eat vegan meals for an entire month. The idea started in the UK in 2014 and it has since gained popularity throughout the world. But it is more than a 30-day challenge. You will discover a new lifestyle, while learning new skills along the way. Plus, you’ll love all the tasty creations that come with it.

So, if you are one of those practising Veganuary, we have the perfect vegan soup recipe that you can try – corn potage soup. Get those ingredients out and start cooking. This tasty but affordable soup is just what you need for a paired-down January. Picture: Supplied Corn potage soup

Ingredients 1 yellow onion and 1 clove of garlic, finely chopped 2 tbs yellow miso paste

2 medium chopped potatoes Two cans of corn (or frozen corn) 1 cup chopped cauliflower florets

1 cup cashew milk (blend ¼ cup soaked cashews with filtered water) Finely chopped parsley Method

Sauté onion and garlic with one tablespoon of miso, garlic powder and pepper. Add in potatoes, corn and cauliflower; after a few minutes, add two cups of water and more miso to your liking. Let cook for 10 minutes.