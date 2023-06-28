RECIPES: 3 ways to use bitters for cooking

If you have sipped a Manhattan or an Old-Fashioned you are familiar with the warm, citrusy spice of bitters. However, the Angostura and orange varieties featured in those drinks are just the tip of the bitter iceberg.

These days, bitters come in a range of enticing flavours, from peach to black walnut to cardamom – and you need not reserve them for your cocktails alone; try them in making delicious dishes, too. If you need inspiration, you can try any one or two of the below recipes. Each of these dishes is brought alive with the distinct depth of aromatic, orange and cocoa bitters.

Chipotle black bean chilli. Picture: Supplied Chipotle black bean chilli Serves: 8 Ingredients

2 tbs olive oil 2 yellow onions, finely chopped (about 3 cups) 5 large cloves garlic, chopped

1-1.5kg lean ground beef (93%) 2 cans (400g each) of fire-roasted diced or crushed tomatoes 2 cans (250g each) of tomato sauce

2-3 canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce 2 tbs Angostura aromatic bitters 2 tbs chilli powder

2 tbs ground ancho chiles ¼ cup red wine vinegar 2 cans (420g each) of black beans, drained and rinsed

Method Heat oil in an 8-quart pot. Add onion, garlic, and ground beef. Cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until beef has crumbled and is no longer pink – about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine the remaining ingredients except beans and salt. Use an immersion blender to purée, or place in a blender container in two batches.

The mixture does not have to be smooth, just smooth enough so the chipotle chiles are not chunky and are distributed throughout the mixture. Stir into cooked beef. Add black beans to chilli and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes stirring occasionally. Uncover and cook for 25-30 minutes more. Add salt to taste. Top individual servings with shredded cheese, sliced green onion, sliced avocado, dollops of sour cream or Greek-style yoghurt, or crunchy tortilla chips.

Pumpkin pie. Picture: Supplied Pumpkin pie Serves: 8 Ingredients

½ tsp ground ginger 2 large eggs 420g pure pumpkin purée (you will have to make your own)

2 tsp Angostura orange bitters ¼ tsp vanilla extract 1 can (380ml) evaporated milk

1 unbaked deep-dish pie shell (4-cup volume) Method Preheat the oven to 220°C. In a small bowl, mix sugar with salt and spices. Beat eggs in a large bowl.

Stir in pumpkin purée, orange bitters, vanilla, and sugar mixture. Gradually stir in evaporated milk. Pour into pie crust and bake for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 180°C. Bake for 40-50 minutes or until a knife inserted near the centre comes out clean. Cool pie before serving. Chef’s tip: Try adding fresh orange zest along with the orange bitters.

Black bean soup. Picture: Supplied Black bean soup Serves: 8 Ingredients

1 pack pre-cooked black beans 1 small onion (chopped) 2 tbs vegetable oil

1 cup tomato sauce 4 1⁄4 cups chicken or vegetable stock 2 tbs green seasoning

1 tbs chopped rosemary 2 tbs Angostura cocoa bitters 1⁄2 cup heavy cream

115g salted butter Salt and black pepper to taste Method

In a medium saucepan, sauté the onions, garlic, and rosemary for 3 minutes or until soft. Add the black beans, tomatoes, stock, cocoa bitters, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes to develop the flavours.