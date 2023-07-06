RECIPES: Cook up a feast this Christmas in July

Do you love a traditional Christmas feast but find it hard to celebrate in the heat of December? Well, it is time to get the pots and pans out and celebrate Christmas during the cold snap in July. For those craving a seasonal festive feast, below are incredible recipes to salivate over, courtesy of the South African Poultry Association.

The team notes that they have taken the best of British and the best of Mzansi and combined them into something truly colourful for their Christmas in July menu. “In many festive dishes, eggs are the star of the show. Yorkshire puddings, hot custard, and eggnog are nothing without egg. That deliciously brown Wellington crust? It needs an egg wash. And the secret ingredient in the best stuffing ever? An egg.” “Eggs are affordable and make for the perfect Christmas Day treats for any time of the day or year and for any meal. Breakfast, brunch, lunch, supper, dessert, and even some warm drinks are all perfectly at home with eggs,” they said.

Egg and boerewors traybake. Picture: The South African Poultry Association Egg and boerewors traybake This is effectively an egg and boerie traybake but the base is made in the traditional Yorkshire pud way for a festive touch. Serves: 4 - 6

Ingredients For the batter 140g plain flour

4 large eggs, beaten 200ml full-cream milk Salt & pepper, to taste

For the filling 6 thin boerewors sausages 1-2 tbs olive oil for drizzling

200g colourful cocktail tomatoes or cherry tomatoes on the vine Salt and pepper, to taste 200g baby button mushrooms

2 fresh rosemary sprigs, finely chopped 2-4 eggs 100g feta cheese crumbled

15g flat-leaf parsley, chopped Pesto to garnish (optional) Method

Start by making the batter, whisk the flour and 4 beaten eggs in a bowl until smooth. Gradually add the milk, whisking until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Heat the oven to 200ºC. Place the sausages in a deep roasting pan, drizzle over some olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 15 minutes to colour lightly. Add the tomatoes and mushrooms to the pan, sprinkle over the chopped rosemary, and season again to taste.

Increase the oven to 220ºC. Return the pan to the oven for 10 minutes, remove, and carefully pour in the batter. Take care as the fat could splatter. Put the pan straight back into the oven for 25-30 minutes, until the batter is puffed up and golden brown. Crack the remaining eggs into low spots in the Yorkshire pudding and return the pan to the oven for 6-8 minutes or until the egg whites are set and the yolks are still runny. Remove and sprinkle over the crumbled feta and garnish with flat-leaf parsley. Drizzle over the pesto and serve immediately while hot.

Potato and cabbage hash cakes with a fried egg. Picture: The South African Poultry Association Potato and cabbage hash cakes with a fried egg Any leftover vegetables and potatoes can be used to make this dish – roast vegetables and smashed sweet potato make a delicious combo. Diced ham or cooked bacon can also be added. This recipe makes a quick and economical dinner that is both satisfying and tasty.

Serves: 4 Ingredients 3 cooked medium potatoes or boiled baby potatoes (about 325g)

325g cooked cabbage (or any leftover vegetables) 2 eggs, beaten 1 - 2 tbs curry powder

Olive oil, for frying 2 - 4 fresh eggs To serve

Cucumber raita (optional – plain yoghurt with chopped cucumber) Chilli oil (optional) Atchar

Fresh coriander Method Place the cooked potatoes on a chopping board and roughly cut them up. Add the other cooked vegetables and roughly chop them up. Place them all into a bowl, add the eggs and curry, and mix well. Divide the mixture into 4 and roughly shape into 4 patty-shaped cakes.