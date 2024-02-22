Research finds that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 2024's biggest power couple

There are scores of couples in Hollywood and in the entertainment industry as a whole. But it appears that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken the title as 2024’s biggest power couple, beating the likes of Jay Z and Beyonce as well as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

This is according to research compiled by CasinoTop3, a website founded by casino enthusiasts. The global music mega star and her athlete and recent Super Bowl winning lover have been at the centre of a media culture frenzy since they reportedly started dating in September last year. Their combined status has seen them being crowned the biggest power couple of the year so far, as the research found that they had a total power score of 8.0/10.

However, the pair only had a combined golden ratio of 5.92/10, but it was their “trending score” that cemented their place at the top, as the couple racked up over 92 000 global searches this month alone. “The all American couple also rank as one of the wealthiest, largely thanks to Taylor’s $800 million net worth,” researchers explained. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their children. Picture: Instagram. Meanwhile, in second position is musicians Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who have a respectable power score of 7.9/10.

“Though the pair have been close friends and collaborators for more than a decade, the rapper confirmed their relationship in May 2021 and the musical duo have since gone on to have two children,” the researchers added. They said that this duo are also major money makers, with a combined net worth of $1.72 billion in the bank. In addition, the CasinoTop3 ranked Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet as well as Beyonce and Jay Z as the third and fourth biggest power couples in the world, respectively.

To compile the research, the casino website identified the golden ratio of each couple. This was done by working out the geometric golden ratio proximity for each individual pair and then combining both scores together. The ratios between the computed landmarks were then used to approximate the geometric golden ratio of each image. As well as working out the golden ratio for each pairing, the number of pin counts on Pinterest were also obtained, as well as each couple's combined number of Instagram followers.