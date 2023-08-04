SA creatives show off their talent at the BUTAN X KWV Creatives

South African street-wear brand Butan has partnered with KWV for its “Butan Creatives” project. In this project, Butan combines photography, videography, fashion and design to give South Africans new insights into a unique cultural outlook.

One of the project’s creative directors is well-established photographer Mishaal Gangaram, renowned for the unexpected twists that he introduces into his work. He will be directing the first phase, which includes creating photo and video look books and exploring the links between art, spirits and garments. “This will formally launch the Butan Creatives project, which we believe will be groundbreaking within the culture at large and beneficial to young African creatives,” says Buyi Msithini of Butan.

“The visual art team will be energised by young directors and photographers such as Mishaal Gangaram, stylist Sheli Masondo, hair Beezybraidsza, make-up artist Skye - Children of Midas, videographer Alvyn Tona, art director Children of Midas, BTS photographer and videographer EddyStep.” The creatives were chosen because they are familiar with street culture and that's what Butan stands for as a street-wear brand. Masondo is a notable fashion stylist and costume designer known for contributing to various films and theatre productions.

With decades of experience in the industry, Masondo’s portfolio includes big productions such as Zone 14, BLACK IS KING, Tjovitjo, How to Ruin Christmas and recently, Shaka iLembe. Self-taught make-up artist and hairstylist Barnes has created a name for herself after starting her beauty career mid-lockdown. Bonolo Gabuza, founder of Beezy Braid ZA, has been braiding for years but only started taking it seriously in 2015. As her brand grew, she started doing braids for editorial before venturing into films.