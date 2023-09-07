SA designers to participate in the Trade Show at Milan Fashion Week

South African fashion designers are on their way to the top, and we love it. It’s always fulfilling seeing one of our own breaking barriers and expanding their brands. Local fashion designer, Wanda Lephoto, is one of the designers selected by The Fashion Firm SA, to be part of the Trade Show in Milan during Milan Fashion Week.

Lephoto will be showcasing his Spring Summer ‘24 Collection titled “PEOPLE”, which features stylish “Me Fie” looks, at The White Show. “‘Me Fie’ means ‘My Place of Origin’ in Akan, a language living primarily in Ghana. Inspired by the late Virgil Abloh’s 3% design rule, which reasoned that you could create something new by changing a process, a product or perspective by 3 percent to give it new meanings and a new life whilst maintaining familiarity,” explained the designer. Lephoto is not the only designer participating in the Trade Show in Milan.

Shelley Mokoena of Connade, Mapitso Thaisi of Shweshwekini and Shamyra Moodley of Laaniraani will also be participating. Mokoena describes Connade as a brand that caters for sophisticated women. “Connade is a womenswear fashion brand with a sophisticated approach to understated detailing that captures the aura of the women adorned, through classic, statement and staple moments – complimented with organic forms to principle silhouettes and the weaving of structural design.”

Shelley Mokoena of Connade. Picture: Taff Meda. Shweshwekini is an active brand inspired by the Basotho shweshwe p rints named after the Sotho King, Moshoeshoe. “The brand is about embracing the rich cultural essence of the Basotho people with men and women everywhere. I use activewear as a medium to tell my cultural story through the eclectic styles and bright colours of the shweshwe prints.

“In doing so, I am targeting an area of apparel usually neglected by most black designers - swimwear,” Thaisi once said when I spoke to her a few years ago. Mapitso Thaisi of Shweshwekini. Laaniraani is a Cape Town-based brand focusing on conscious material and considered design. “We pay homage to classical craftsmanship by working with a small, highly skilled team of artisans to create one-of-a-kind sustainable pieces. Collaborations with local artists and artisans are at the heart of Laaniraani.”