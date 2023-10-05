Sober October: 4 mocktail recipes to help you go alcohol-free for the month

Let us raise a toast – a non-alcoholic one – to Sober October.
Crafted with playful twists, these mocktails offer a unique and tantalising alternative to a traditional cocktail. Whether you are cuddled up by the fireplace or at a celebration, these mocktails are perfect companions, enhancing any occasion.
Rock shandy
Ingredients
½ can soda water
½ can lemonade
4 - 6 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters
Garnish: fresh lemon or lime wedge
Method
Build ingredients over ice, dash with Angostura aromatic bitters, stir, garnish with a lime wedge, and serve.
The Ice-O-Lation
Ingredients
1 cup fresh orange juice
1 tsp lemon or lime juice
1 cup Sprite Club soda or ginger ale
Sugar (optional)
Mint leaves
Ice cubes
Salt to taste
Method
Mix the orange juice with lime or lemon juice in a jug. Fill two glasses with ice cubes. Pour the juice mixture into the glass till half full. Add Sprite soda or ginger ale and a pinch of salt.
Lightly crush mint leaves and add to glass. Pop in an eco-friendly straw and garnish with a slice of orange.
Orange blossom
Glass: Highball
Ingredients
½ cup orange tangerine juice
½ cup sparkling apple juice
½ cup natural ginger ale
8 – 10 drops of Angostura aromatic bitters
Method
Combine ingredients in a small jug and stir. Serve over ice or straight up. Enjoy!
On Turkish Thyme
Ingredients
15ml rose syrup
15ml pineapple cordial
15ml lemon juice
25ml litchi juice
15ml aquafaba (the juice of a can of chickpeas) 15ml
50ml Musgrave INSPIRIT
Method
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice shake for 30 seconds and pour through a strainer into a coupé glass.
Garnish with a skewer of Turkish delight and thyme.