Sober October: 4 mocktail recipes to help you go alcohol-free for the month

Crafted with playful twists, these mocktails offer a unique and tantalising alternative to a traditional cocktail . Whether you are cuddled up by the fireplace or at a celebration, these mocktails are perfect companions, enhancing any occasion.

Let us raise a toast – a non-alcoholic one – to Sober October .

Build ingredients over ice, dash with Angostura aromatic bitters, stir, garnish with a lime wedge, and serve.

Mix the orange juice with lime or lemon juice in a jug. Fill two glasses with ice cubes. Pour the juice mixture into the glass till half full. Add Sprite soda or ginger ale and a pinch of salt.

Lightly crush mint leaves and add to glass. Pop in an eco-friendly straw and garnish with a slice of orange.

Orange blossom. Picture: Supplied

Orange blossom