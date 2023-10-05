Independent Online
Thursday, October 5, 2023

Sober October: 4 mocktail recipes to help you go alcohol-free for the month

Rock shandy. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Share

Let us raise a toast – a non-alcoholic one – to Sober October.

Crafted with playful twists, these mocktails offer a unique and tantalising alternative to a traditional cocktail. Whether you are cuddled up by the fireplace or at a celebration, these mocktails are perfect companions, enhancing any occasion.

Rock shandy

Ingredients

½ can soda water

½ can lemonade

4 - 6 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters

Garnish: fresh lemon or lime wedge

Method

Build ingredients over ice, dash with Angostura aromatic bitters, stir, garnish with a lime wedge, and serve.

The Ice-O-Lation. Picture: Supplied

The Ice-O-Lation

Ingredients

1 cup fresh orange juice

1 tsp lemon or lime juice

1 cup Sprite Club soda or ginger ale

Sugar (optional)

Mint leaves

Ice cubes

Salt to taste

Method

Mix the orange juice with lime or lemon juice in a jug. Fill two glasses with ice cubes. Pour the juice mixture into the glass till half full. Add Sprite soda or ginger ale and a pinch of salt.

Lightly crush mint leaves and add to glass. Pop in an eco-friendly straw and garnish with a slice of orange.

Orange blossom. Picture: Supplied

Orange blossom

Glass: Highball

Ingredients

½ cup orange tangerine juice

½ cup sparkling apple juice

½ cup natural ginger ale

8 – 10 drops of Angostura aromatic bitters

Method

Combine ingredients in a small jug and stir. Serve over ice or straight up. Enjoy!

On Turkish Thyme. Picture: Supplied

On Turkish Thyme

Ingredients

15ml rose syrup

15ml pineapple cordial

15ml lemon juice

25ml litchi juice

15ml aquafaba (the juice of a can of chickpeas) 15ml

50ml Musgrave INSPIRIT

Method

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice shake for 30 seconds and pour through a strainer into a coupé glass.

Garnish with a skewer of Turkish delight and thyme.

