While most of us are feeling the bitter post-festive pinch and are counting the rands until month end or the next payday, a table of four guests racked up an enormous bill at Salt Bae’s famous Nusr-Et restaurant in Dubai. It is hard to believe any food could be worth splashing more than R2m in one sitting, but evidently, customers are clearly willing to do it.

The celebrity chef, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, posted a picture of the bill on social media. The eye-watering amount was spent on three golden steaks as well as a golden fillet mignon and beef carpaccio, amongst numerous other things. According to the bill, it was all washed down with four porn star martinis, three bottles of wine, and doubles of lavish Louis XIII cognac – not to mention the price of baklava for dessert. By the time a tip had been added, the bill was way beyond what most people would expect to pay for a meal.

Salt Bae did not seem phased by the hefty price tag attached to the customer's bill, though, as he shared the picture of the check alongside the caption: "Money comes money goes." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) The post has sparked backlash from commentators who felt the flex was an insult as many people across the world struggle with inflation and unemployment. One user wrote: “'This is a case when people have more money than common sense.”

A second user wrote: “Bro would have fed the whole Gaza Strip for a month with that money on food.” A third commented: “Shameful as millions of people suffer from hunger.” While a fourth wrote: “Imagine being this wealthy and blowing it on food that isn’t worth it.”