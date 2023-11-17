South African models shine at World Fashion Week in Dubai

South Africa continues to impress on the international stage as two South African models took to the catwalk at World Fashion Week in Dubai. Veronique van Rooyen and Kelvin Te Baerts, strutted their stuff, walking for designers like AMR Couture, Carmen Elegance, Raykan Jewelry and EL Ange Couture.

Managed by the 33 and Me Talent Agency, Te Baerts and Van Rooyen shone at the Palazzo Versace Hotel, where the fashion spectacle was taking place, as they modelled luxurious garments. Elsubie Louwrens, chairperson of 33 and Me Talent Agency, believes that the modelling duo are “rising stars” and “the embodiment of style and grace.” “They deserve all the success in the world,” she said. “This was a pivotal moment, a game-changer that marked a significant step forward for South African talent on the international fashion scene.”

Louwrens added that World Fashion Week featured models from around the world, including countries like Nigeria, China, Monaco and Colombia. South African model Kelvin te Baerts. Picture: Supplied. Meanwhile, Te Baerts said working on the international stage was not only a dream come true but an eye opener as he learnt a lot working with models from across the world. He also thanked his manager for allowing him to showcase his talent on the international platform.