Thursday, June 29, 2023

South Africa’s Table Mountain still popular among travellers with close to 300 000 visitors over summer

Spectacular views of Cape Town can be seen from the top of Table Mountain with the Table Cableway. l SUPPLIED

Published 1h ago

Table Mountain in Cape Town is a popular South African travel destination. Well, that’s according to TMACC which has reflected on the past summer season.

According to TMACC, in the past season (between December 2022 and February 2023), it welcomed close to 300 000 visitors and achieved a major milestone of welcoming its 30 millionth visitor since opening in 1929.

The renowned co-custodians of the Cape Floristic Region and the sensitive Table Mountain ecosystem said this was a testament to the enduring allure of its pristine natural landscapes and the dedicated efforts of its team.

The company also revealed that it hosted a special birthday for a former “resident” of the upper cableway station in January.

“David Bester spent the first few months of his life with his parents on the top of the mountain, when his dad (in the 1940s) worked as a cableway operator,” said TMACC.

Although summer is behind us, the company still looks forward to accepting visitors to take in the beauty of the Cape Floristic Region and Table Mountain.

TMACC MD Wahida Parker said they were open all year, offering a plethora of activities and experiences that change with the seasons and encouraged Capetonians to “come out and play” even though it was cold outside.

“Off-season explorations are every bit as rewarding as summer summit sojourns, and, with fewer crowds and shorter queues, can be even more intimate.

“Winter, too, has its own charm, with the mountain's waterfalls at their most majestic and the opportunity to witness the rare sight of snow-capped peaks,” said Parker.

