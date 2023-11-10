Speed up your yeast infection recovery: 3 things you probably didn’t know affects the healing process

Did you know that around 1.4 million people visit the doctor each year for those pesky yeast infections? Yep, it’s a common issue that can really throw a wrench in our plans. But fear not, because today we’re going to chat about some lifestyle choices that can either speed up or slow your road to recovery.

According to scientific estimates, around 75% of women will experience at least one yeast infection in their lifetime. It’s important to note that yeast infections can also affect men, although they are less common in comparison. Signs and symptoms of a yeast infection: Itching and irritation in and around the vagina.

A burning sensation, especially during urination or sex. Redness and swelling of the vulva. A thick, white, odourless vaginal discharge.

Soreness and pain in the vaginal area. If you suspect you have a yeast infection, it’s best to consult a doctor, and there are some precautions you can take: Reduce your sugar intake

You’re probably thinking: “What does my sweet tooth have to do with my vaginal health?” Well, it turns out our diet can play a role in your vaginal health, especially when dealing with an infection. While a balanced diet is always a good idea, it’s even more important to monitor your sugar intake while healing a yeast infection. Sugar can promote the growth of yeast, which is the last thing you want. By cutting back on sugar, you create a less favourable environment for yeast to thrive, supporting your body’s natural healing process.

Stay out of baths, pools and hot tubs I know how tempting a relaxing soak in the tub or a dip in the pool can be, but hold off for now. Baths, pools and hot tubs are not recommended when you have a yeast infection. Why? Because they can introduce moisture and potentially irritate the vaginal area, making your recovery process longer and more uncomfortable. Save the aquatic adventures for when you’ve healed.

Pause sexual activity We get it – sex is great. But when you’re dealing with a yeast infection, it’s time to hit the pause button on any kind of vaginal penetration. Yep, that includes sex toys, fingers, oral sex and everything in between. The activities can introduce additional bacteria and irritants to the area, worsening the infection and prolonging healing. Plus, yeast infections are uncomfortable, so why add more discomfort?