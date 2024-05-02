The Department of Health dismisses reports of new Covid variant but recommends taking the necessary precautions

After several years of unusually low flu rates due to Covid-19, experts warn that this trend is reversing. Typically, the flu results in mild to moderate symptoms for most people, but it can be severe or even fatal, particularly for the very young and the elderly. In South Africa, the flu kills about 11 000 people yearly and sends 40 000 to the hospital.

The Department of Health has raised concerns over the spread of outdated and false information about the Covid-19 Omicron XBB variant on social media platforms. These misleading posts wrongly urge individuals to wear face masks, claiming the presence of a "deadly and difficult-to-detect" strain of the virus. “This is a misleading message which first resurfaced during the peak of the pandemic without a traceable source.

“We urge members of the public to be vigilant and ignoring this malicious social media content whose intent is to cause unnecessary panic and confusion, especially as the country is entering influenza season,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday. The Department of Health reports that Covid-19 continues to spread at low levels across the country, mirroring trends seen globally. Despite the ongoing presence of the virus, officials stress there's no cause for public alarm. This reassurance comes as many individuals have gained some immunity through vaccination and previous infections, contributing to a less threatening situation.

Authorities emphasise that the current strain of the virus is less severe and less contagious compared to past variants. However, the department advises that maintaining daily preventive measures, such as good hand hygiene, remains crucial in curbing the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, including the flu. The department also commits to keeping the public informed about any significant increase in cases or outbreaks of concern.

By staying vigilant and practising recommended health protocols, everyone can play a part in preventing the wider spread of viruses. The Department of Health is calling for the public to take added precautions against respiratory infections this winter. With the season known to increase such illnesses, there's a heightened effort to protect against viruses that affect the respiratory system.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), in charge of tracking these viruses across the nation, has indicated that we are currently at the peak season for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV can be easily mistaken for Covid-19 since they share similar symptoms, posing a particular concern. While RSV primarily affects young children, it can also cause significant respiratory problems for the elderly. With the flu season expected to begin in a few weeks, the department is advising those who are most vulnerable to serious illness to get vaccinated against the flu.

This recommendation targets older adults over 65, individuals suffering from chronic conditions like heart and lung diseases, people living with HIV and tuberculosis, and pregnant individuals. These steps are crucial for preventing severe complications and safeguarding the health of at-risk groups this winter: Protecting yourself and others from respiratory illnesses requires a combination of personal hygiene, health practices and awareness. Here are some key tips to reduce the risk of respiratory infections:

Wash your hands regularly Regular and thorough handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of infections. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol. Practise respiratory etiquette

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing. Dispose of used tissues immediately and wash your hands. Keep surfaces clean Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, such as doorknobs, light switches, smartphones, and keyboards, to remove germs.

Avoid close contact Stay away from people who are sick, and maintain a distance from others when you are sick to prevent spreading illness. Wear masks where recommended

In areas with high transmission rates or if you are in a high-risk group, consider wearing a mask in crowded or enclosed spaces. Get vaccinated Keep up to date with vaccinations, including the annual flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters. Vaccinations can prevent specific respiratory infections and reduce the severity of illnesses.