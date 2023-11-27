The importance of teaching children the importance oral hygiene

When kids don't brush their teeth regularly, they're at a higher risk of developing cavities and tooth decay, experts warn. And according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, tooth decay is one of the most common chronic childhood diseases, affecting millions of kids.

Meanwhile, untreated cavities can lead to pain, infection, and difficulty eating and sleeping. Neglecting oral hygiene can also cause gum disease, which can lead to swollen, bleeding gums and even tooth loss over time. The American Dental Association reported that almost half of children between the ages of two and 11 have experienced mild to moderate gum disease.

In addition, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention added that children with poor oral health are more likely to miss school days due to dental pain and related issues. Aquafresh from Mamabua Molepo believes that ensuring a child's oral health is in optimal condition can have a positive and lasting impact on their confidence. “Good oral health results in a beautiful smile and fresh breath, two factors that can boost a child's everyday confidence,” said Molepo.

“Deeper than that, dental issues like yellow, crooked, or misaligned teeth can have a detrimental effect on a child’s emotional well-being. “A confident child is more likely to excel in various aspects of life, from academics to social relationships, and is better equipped to face the challenges and opportunities that come their way.” Meanwhile, dental problems, such as dental caries, can have significant consequences for children.

Mamabua said that approximately 42% of children aged 2 to 11 years develop dental caries. She added that choosing the right toothpaste for children is crucial, with fluoride toothpaste recommended for cavity prevention. “Age-appropriate fluoride content is essential, and Aquafresh offers toothpaste with appealing flavours to make brushing enjoyable for kids.”

Mamabua explained that fluoride toothpaste is recommended for cavity prevention, but it's also essential to ensure that it is age-appropriate. “For younger children who might swallow toothpaste, low fluoride options are also available.” Mamabua believes that “’A healthy smile is a valuable asset.”

“Children with good oral health are more likely to smile confidently, positively impacting their emotional well-being.” “They can engage in social interactions with ease and feel less self-conscious about their appearance.” Meanwhile, bad breath can cause embarrassment and social anxiety in children, potentially indicating underlying health issues.

“Children may feel isolated as a result,” Mamabua said. She added that regular brushing and flossing as part of good oral hygiene practices help prevent bad breath, ensuring children feel confident and at ease when communicating with their peers. “Poor oral health can lead to dental problems requiring time-consuming and painful treatments,” Mamabua warned.

“This can result in missed school days and activities, impacting a child's overall development and self-esteem.” Mamabua explained that in addition to the immediate benefits, instilling good oral hygiene habits in children establishes a foundation for lifelong health. “Teaching them to care for their teeth and gums sets them on a path to maintaining excellent oral health as adults, ensuring they carry their confidence into the future.”

Preventive Measures – Encourage regular brushing – Make sure your kids brush their teeth at least twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.

– Supervise them until they are old enough to do a thorough job on their own. – Schedule dental check-ups – Regular visits to the dentist can help catch problems early and keep your child's smile healthy.