The magic of petroleum jelly – 10 hacks to add to your beauty routine

In the vast and ever-evolving world of skincare, there's one humble hero that has stood the test of time: petroleum jelly. Known to many by its most famous brand name, Vaseline, petroleum jelly has cemented its status as the Holy Grail of skincare products.

But why does this simple, unassuming substance continue to be a staple in beauty routines around the globe? Well, it has multiple, unexpected uses in your beauty routine. “From nourishing lips to highlighting certain features, here are some hacks to make the most out of this classic staple,” explained Themba Ndlovu, the Clere Petroleum Jelly brand manager.

Regularly massage a thick layer of petroleum jelly onto dry areas to soften rough skin and lock in moisture. Lip care Battling dry, chapped lips can be a real drag, especially when the weather starts to shift. If you find yourself reaching for lip balm all day without much relief, try a new bedtime hack: smear on some petroleum jelly. It acts like a shield, trapping moisture so you wake up to lips that feel soft and smooth.

Want to level up your lip care? Stir a pinch of sugar into the petroleum jelly for a home-made lip scrub. It’s a sweet little trick that buffs away dry skin, while also giving your lips a hydration boost. Brow and lash tamer Dealing with wild eyebrows and lashes can feel like a never-ending battle. But here's a simple hack: dab a little petroleum jelly on a clean mascara wand or an eyebrow brush you've washed and reused.

Comb it through your brows and lashes for an instant tidy up. It's not just about keeping them in place; this trick also nourishes them, encouraging them to grow healthier and stronger over time. DIY cream highlighter In an ingenious move for budget-conscious beauty aficionados, petroleum jelly is being reinvented as a cost-effective substitute for high-end highlighters.

By blending a pinch of your beloved shimmery eyeshadow or highlighter powder with petroleum jelly, you can concoct your own tailor-made cream highlighter. This DIY beauty solution allows for a subtle application on strategic spots, such as the cheekbones, brow bones and the bridge of the nose, imparting a soft, radiant sheen that splendidly refracts the light. Perfume enhancer

Dab a bit of petroleum jelly on your pulse points before spraying your perfume. It'll help the scent cling to your skin and stay put for hours. Cuticle saver For those who love a good at-home manicure, petroleum jelly can be a game changer. Before painting your nails, apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly around the edges of your nails.

This acts as a barrier, preventing nail polish from staining your skin. Additionally, it helps to soften and moisturise your cuticles, keeping them looking healthy and neat. Feet softener Every night, before you go to sleep, treat your feet to a good old rub down with a generous amount of petroleum jelly.

Once you're done, pop a pair of socks on, and let the jelly get to work while you sleep. It's a simple, no-fuss way to pamper your feet and kick dryness to the curb! Gentle make-up remover It's surprisingly effective at removing make-up, even waterproof mascara. Swipe it over your eyelids with a cotton pad, and see the magic happen. It's gentle on the skin and hydrates as it cleans.

Elbow and knee softener Dry, rough elbows and knees can be a stubborn skincare challenge. Fortunately, petroleum jelly is up to the task. For an added boost, consider mixing in a few drops of your favourite essential oil for a soothing and aromatic experience.

DIY lip gloss Mix a bit of petroleum jelly with your favourite loose pigment eyeshadow or blush to create a custom lip gloss. You'll have moisturised lips with a hint of colour. Protective barrier for hair dye