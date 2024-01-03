The science-backed benefits of drinking celery juice for a healthier lifestyle

Each new year is like a giant refresh button. Scores of people are getting active and aiming to munch on more greens, all in a bid to kick-start their year on a healthier note.

And after consuming a range of unhealthy holiday treats, a secret weapon to get you back in shape could be celery juice. Regarded by many as a superstar drink which has garnered widespread interest in the health and wellness sphere, celery juice is getting the royal treatment as the go-to tonic for improved health. We unpack the benefits of this refreshing green elixir.

Digestive health and inflammation Studies have shown that celery contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which can be beneficial for reducing inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation

Chronic inflammation has been linked to various health issues, including digestive disorders, arthritis and increased risk of heart disease. According to the National Library of Medicine, chronic inflammation is like a never-ending internal fire that can slowly hurt your insides. It's as if your body's defence guards don't know when to take a break, and they keep working even when there's no actual danger.

This constant guard duty can eventually lead to health issues, including heart problems, stiff joints and even some types of cancer. Chronic inflammation is sneaky because it is not always visible like you do with a swollen ankle or a scratch, and it might require a medical professional to point it out. Symptoms include tiredness and stomach problems. In addition, poor eating habits, not moving enough, smoking, being stressed out or being around dirty air and chemicals can all trigger this problem.

But the regular consumption of celery juice may result in the reduction in inflammation, leading to improved overall digestive health and a potentially decreased risk of certain chronic conditions. Blood pressure regulation Another significant benefit of celery juice may be its impact on blood pressure. Celery is a rich source of potassium, a mineral known to help regulate blood pressure levels.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, increased consumption of potassium-rich foods, such as celery, may aid in maintaining healthy blood pressure. For individuals seeking natural ways to support cardiovascular health, incorporating celery juice into their diet could be an enticing option. Antioxidants for glowing skin

Celery is packed with antioxidants, including vitamin C and flavonoids, which can help combat oxidative stress and aid in achieving a radiant complexion. Antioxidants play a crucial role in protecting the skin from environmental damage and premature ageing. By hydrating the body and infusing it with vital nutrients, celery juice may contribute to a clearer, more vibrant complexion over time. Improves sperm count and activity

Studies suggest that celery offers protection against a substance that may damage sperm count. Celery benefits for sperm are notable as it enhances sexual performance and improves sperm count. Experts argue that this could be because celery appears to have inhibitive effects against free radicals, which can adversely impact fertility. Here are a few refreshing and nutritious recipes to kick-start your celery juice journey:

Classic celery juice Ingredients: 1 bunch of organic celery

Instructions: Wash the celery stalks by rinsing them under cold water. Cut off the base and top end of the stalks, removing any leaves.

Run the celery stalks through a juicer. Drink immediately for the best nutritional benefits. To take advantage of celery juice's potential benefits, try this simple recipe, often attributed to Anthony William from the "Medical Medium" series.

Celery & green apple juice Ingredients: 1 bunch of organic celery

2 green apples, cored and sliced Instructions: Clean the celery and apples as noted earlier.

Alternate feeding the celery stalks and apple slices into the juicer. Stir the juice and serve fresh. This recipe is inspired by the many variations available online that combine the crisp flavours of green apple and celery for a sweeter twist while still keeping it simple. This recipe is a common variation many health enthusiasts enjoy.

Celery, cucumber & ginger juice Ingredients: 1 bunch of organic celery

1 medium cucumber, sliced 1 piece of ginger, peeled Instructions:

Prepare the celery by washing and cutting it as described. Peel the cucumber if you prefer a milder taste, and slice it. Peel the ginger and cut it into a manageable piece.