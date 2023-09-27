The secret to glowing skin this summer

Summer is all about showing skin while out and about. It is the season when people want to show off their summer bodies complemented with glowing skin. If you haven’t noticed, a healthy skincare regime consists of fewer products with maximum effects.

And the secret is out. If you want your skin to be radiant and glowing, Vitamin C should be your best friend. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy and vibrant skin. It offers numerous advantages for your skincare routine this summer: Protection from free radicals: In summer, skin is exposed to environmental aggressors such as pollution and harmful UV rays.

Vitamin C acts as a shield, neutralising free radicals and helping to prevent premature ageing. By incorporating Vitamin C into your routine, you can keep your skin looking young and radiant. Brightening effect: Uneven skintone is a huge factor because it keeps you from getting that summer glow, and that’s where Vitamin C comes in. It helps brighten the complexion, reducing the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Using a serum with Vitamin C can help you achieve that luminous glow.