The solution to keeping your dry skin healthy and hydrated

Summer days are gone and the harsh autumn wind is about to have some effect on your skin. When the seasons change, your skin does get affected one way or another. People with dry skin tend to suffer the most because they must work extra hard to replenish all the moisture.

Nicole Sherwin, the founder of Eco Diva Natural Superfood Skincare, says the most important thing about rejuvenation is staying hydrated and avoiding mixing different skincare and make-up brands on your skin. “In the quest for flawless skin, it’s so easy to fall into the trap of using a mishmash of products from various brands, each promising miraculous results. I know I did,” says Sherwin. “Did you know? That this haphazard approach could be wreaking havoc on your skin biome? The truth is that mixing different brands means mixing different ingredients, and our skin doesn’t always react kindly to this chemical cocktail.

“The result? Dryness, oiliness, pigmentation, sensitivity, and even acne can rear their ugly heads. If you’re experiencing any of these skin issues, take heed, put on your Inspector Clousau hat, and become your detective.” That said, she shares five tips to help keep your skin healthy and glowing, no matter the season. Hydrate inside and out: Applying hydrating products on your skin will not be enough if your body needs water.

Start from within by drinking adequate fresh water daily and incorporating prebiotic-rich whole foods into your diet to promote gut health, which in turn, reflects on your skin’s condition. Stick to one brand: You know what works for your skin, stop being “Dora the Explorer” and stick to what you know to avoid disappointments. Harness the power of superfoods: You may think that you’re having those smoothies for your weight, but they have a huge impact on your skin. For example, many people on TikTok started drinking green juice (which comprises spinach, green apple, lemon, pineapple and ginger) to reduce belly fat and ended up with glowing skin.

Make sure you consume superfoods and add ingredients like baobab, shea, marula, chia seeds and cacao to nourish your skin from the outside in. Embrace Vitamin Enriched oils: Since dry skin needs extra moisture, it’s best to invest in vitamin-enriched plant-based body oils. The potent elixirs not only hydrate but also protect your skin from free radical damage, keeping it healthy and youthful. They can also assist with scar and wound healing, and sunburn and can even prevent stretch marks.