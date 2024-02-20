These are the colours that will trending this autumn and winter

Core colours and season-less shades are set to be the hues in vogue for Autumn/Winter 2024/2025 (AW 24/25). This was announced by the Pantone Institute ahead of London Fashion Week (LFW).

The global authority on colour and provider of professional colour standards for the design industries’ Fashion Colour Trend Report features the top ten stand-out shades. It also includes five new core classics that are expected to be incorporated by fashion designers, as part of their AW 24/25 collections. Sunburn features as one of the Pantone Color Institute’s Fashion Colour Trend Report’s top ten stand-out shades. Picture: Pantone. They have all been published for the fashion industry by the Pantone Color Institute.

Pantone said that the versatile mix of saturated brights with rich nature based tones include: Pantone 16-1429 TCX Sunburn: A burnished brown warm to the touch.

Pantone 19-5232 TCX Rain Forest: A verdant green born from nature.

Pantone 17-1563 TCX Cherry Tomato: A luscious prolific red that tempts the taste buds.

Pantone 12-4609 TCX Starlight Blue: An ethereal blue hue both lofty and airy.

Pantone 17-1449 TCX Pureed Pumpkin: A hearty orange with a slightly intense unique flavour.

Pantone 14-0837 TCX Misted Yellow: A lightly spiced veiled yellow that manifests the beauty of the natural world.

Pantone 12-4301 TCX Almond Milk: A naturally nutritious creamy white.

Pantone19-2311 TCX Eggplant: A distinctly defined purple with a tasteful aura.

Pantone17-4129 TCX Wave Ride: A tropical ocean blue, inspiring a desire for escape.

Pantone 17-1503 TCX Storm Front: A mid-toned grey whose steady presence is a suggestion of what is to come. Starlight Blue features as one of the Pantone Color Institute’s Fashion Colour Trend Report’s top ten stand-out shades. Picture: Pantone. Here are Pantone’s new core classics shades: Pantone 14-1122 TCX Sheepskin: A softened warm beige filled with ease and comfort.

Pantone 19-1121 TCX Pinecone: A simple, humble, and straightforward rustic brown.

Pantone 19-3815 TCX Evening Blue: An open and expansive darkened blue.

Pantone 19-3906 TCX Dark Shadows:A staunch grey that moves with cold precision.

Pantone 18-0525 TCX Iguana: A versatile arboreal green that underscores our appreciation of nature. Pantone added that the palette of potent and powerful colours featured in LFW Autumn/Winter 2024/2025 “melds a fusion of retro influences with our desire to create new visions.”

“Blending wear-ability with desirability, this grouping of sophisticated mid-tones, nature-based hues, deep darks, and natural and honest neutrals signify a shift in mood with their strong trans-seasonal appeal and inherent statement of elegance and ease,” Pantone Color Institute executive director, Leatrice Eiseman, said. She added that these shades were sleek and practical, yet visually engaging. Pantone also considers them to be “co-dependable essentials that embrace an approach to dressing that is more pure and simple, but at the same time lends itself to creativity and playfully dramatic statements.”