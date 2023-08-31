‘This is a dream come true for me’, says chef Tyron Adams after being crowned Shoprite and Checkers Boerewors Champion

Mzansi’s new Shoprite and Checkers Boerewors Champion is Tyron Adams (31) from Wellington, a town in the Western Cape Winelands. Adams was up against nine other finalists from across the country at the grand finale, which was held in Somerset West, Cape Town, last week.

“I am ecstatic! This was totally unexpected, and I can barely wait to see my boerewors on the store shelves. “It has been a tough couple of years trying to start my own business, especially since Covid hit, but tough times make tough people, and I am lucky to have a group of special people around me that kept me motivated. This is a dream come true for me,” he said. Mzansi’s new Shoprite and Checkers Boerewors Champion is Tyron Adams. Picture: Supplied Now in its 31st year, the competition attracts boerewors makers from all walks of life, with thousands entering each year.

The entries were judged through various elimination rounds by the South African Chefs Association (SACA). The top ten cooked for a judging panel of food experts that included Zola Nene, Jeff Schueremans, James Khoza, Zanele van Zyl and Carmen Niehaus. As the winner, Adams walked away with a brand-new Toyota Fortuner, R20 000 in cash, and the bragging rights of being crowned SA’s boerewors champion.

His winning recipe will be available at Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide from September 8, just in time for the first Rugby World Cup game. Second place went to Eddie Hawkes from Brackenfell, a railway town in the Western Cape province, and third place to Gustav Piek also from Wellington, who won R50 000 and R30 000, respectively. Mzansi’s new Shoprite and Checkers Boerewors Champion is Tyron Adams. Picture: Supplied The 2023 top ten championship boerewors finalists were: