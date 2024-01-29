Top 5 tips for going dairy-free

People choose to go dairy-free for a variety of reasons. Some have tested positive for a dairy allergy or struggled with symptoms of lactose intolerance. Others experience signs of dairy sensitivity. Still, others want to test whether eliminating dairy would improve their health struggles. Each is a valid reason for avoiding dairy.

If you have also decided to cut out dairy, there are some things you should know about how to do it in a healthy way. Below are a few tips to help you meet all your nutrient needs: When you are on the journey to going dairy-free, plan ahead wherever possible to make the transition easier. Picture: Grooveland Designs Be prepared

First things first, you have to be prepared. When you are on the journey to going dairy-free, plan ahead wherever possible to make the transition easier. Going out for lunch? Look up plant-based options in restaurants and cafés beforehand. Make a meal plan Planning meals is an essential part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Skipping meals or relying on fast food can result in missing out on crucial nutrients that your body needs to function properly.

To make a meal plan, start by creating a grocery list of healthy and nutritious foods. Consider incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats into your plan. Plan your meals for the week ahead, taking into account your schedule and any events that may impact your eating habits. Meal planning not only ensures that you receive the necessary nutrients but it also saves time, reduces stress and encourages healthier habits overall.

By making a meal plan, you will be on your way to a healthier and more balanced lifestyle. Do not assume that your diet is dairy-free just because you do not eat cheese or milk. Picture: Pexels Avoid hidden dairy Do not assume that your diet is dairy-free just because you do not eat cheese or milk. Energy bars, soups, salad dressings, crackers and flavoured potato chips can contain dairy.

Reading labels will help you avoid the hidden dairy sources. A good way to spot hidden dairy is to look at the allergy warning under the ingredients. Look for healthy dairy-free swops There are so many ways to switch from dairy products to nutrient-rich dairy-free products in your diet.