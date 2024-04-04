Top tips for organising the perfect girls’ outing

No matter how busy you are, as a lady, you deserve outings with your girls now and then. What’s enjoyable about spending time with your friends is that you get to catch up, gossip, laugh, and exchange ideas

In 2024, make it a habit of socialising with the people close to you, especially your girlfriends, to strengthen that sisterhood bond. And if you want to have fun on your outing, here are some tips on how to make it worthwhile. Prepare in time

Get the preparations right by securing the venue, organising transportation and picking outfits. In every group of friends, there’s inevitably always someone who needs help with make-up, and since you all want to look gorgeous, help her by doing her make-up. That way, no one will feel left out. Plus, hair and make-up sessions present the perfect opportunity for spilling the tea (gossiping).

Leave your problems at home Everyone has challenges, and a fun day out with your girlfriends is not the time to talk about your problems, there will always be venting sessions for that. If you have children, get a trusted babysitter so that you don’t have to worry about them while you’re supposed to be having fun.

Order your favourite meal Some may not be big on food, but order that meal that tantalises your taste buds and keeps you wanting more. Sometimes food can be comforting, and we all know how hard it is to have fun or concentrate when you’re hungry. Don’t starve yourself, grab a bite, especially if you are planning on indulging in alcoholic beverages.

Capture the moment The sad part about being an adult is that everyone is busy, so it’s challenging seeing your friends often. That is why you should capture the moments each time you link up. Make every moment count so that you can glance through those pictures when you miss your friends but can’t see them right away.