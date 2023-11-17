Trends that are set to define cocktail culture this summer

The summer heat calls for fun in the sun. And whether you are at the beach, relaxing at the pool, enjoying a holiday or spending time with loved ones, cocktails are usually part of the festivities. They are a fun way to cool off in the heat. And with the warmer weather finally here and the festive season approaching, here is a list of this year’s trending summer cocktails.

If past trends qualify as trend detectors, then 2023 could very likely become the year of the spritz cocktail. Picture: Pexels/Markus Spiske Spritz cocktails According to Google, the most searched cocktail of 2022 was ‘Aperol spritz.’ The alcoholic beverage was invented in north-eastern Italy and this refreshing drink, with its bright orange colour is renowned around the world. It is only require a minimal amount of alcohol, is refreshing, and is the perfect match with a snack or appetiser. This year could see a remix of the drink in the form of a spritz cocktail.

Spicy cocktails In the last few years, there has been a shift from the traditional, sweet cocktails towards savoury options. Spicy cocktails are all the vogue currently and they include fan favourites such as a spicy margarita and cucumber wasabi Martinis. These drinks are a spin of classic cocktails that many people know and love, making them easier to implement in your beverage menu.

Cocktails add to the fun of summer. Picture: Pexels/Roman Odintsov Two-spirit cocktails Last year we saw three-ingredient cocktails make a splash. They are simple to make at home and the recipes are usually easy to follow. Low and non-alcoholic drinks