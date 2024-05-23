Try these cream substitutes for your pasta sauce

There are so many delicious pasta dishes that include heavy cream. Heavy cream turns a bowl of pasta into true comfort food. But every so often, you might run out or want to lighten up a pasta dish. Vegan? No problem!

Below, we have some heavy cream alternatives you can try. Regardless of what you are making, the following are the best heavy cream substitutes for cooking, baking or whipping into desserts. There are so many delicious pasta dishes that include heavy cream. Picture: Pexels/Enginakyurt Greek yoghurt

Yoghurt is something you probably will not consider as a heavy cream substitute. However, if you want to make creamy sauces, a bowl of Greek yoghurt is a suitable replacement. It is packed with proteins, too. Plain Greek yoghurt is a good substitute for heavy cream in pasta. You can prepare creamy and rich pasta with Greek yoghurt instead of heavy cream and reduce the fat and calories of your dish.

Yoghurt has a tangy flavour and can help neutralise the other flavours in your pasta white sauce. Milk and cornstarch If you are looking for a thickening agent, try mixing milk and cornstarch. Make a slurry by dissolving cornstarch in a small amount of cold milk, and then add it to your simmering sauce. This will give your sauce the thickness and creaminess you desire.

Silken tofu and plant-based milk If you do not want to use dairy products or want a healthy option to heavy cream in pasta, try silken tofu. Silken tofu is nothing like the regular tofu you use for stir-fries. It has a creamy texture and is a good substitute for heavy cream in pasta dishes. It is also a good vegan alternative to heavy cream.

There are so many delicious pasta dishes that include heavy cream. Picture: Pexels/Taryn Elliott Créme fraîche or sour cream For a deliciously thick pasta sauce without heavy cream, you can also use crème fraîche. Thanks to its high-fat content, it will add a rich and creamy taste to your dish. In case you are wondering, crème fraîche means fresh cream in French. It is a thick, cultured cream that has about a 30% fat content, similar to heavy cream. The difference between the two is that crème fraîche is cultured, so it has a slightly soured taste to it, like sour cream.