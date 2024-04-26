Unsafe sleeping practices linked to many sudden infant deaths, study finds

In a recent study that might make parents rethink their bedtime routines, an eye-opening analysis has unveiled some truths about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (Sids) that are startling and vital for every caregiver to understand. In Africa, it is common for infants to sleep in the same bed as their parents, with rates ranging from 60% to almost 92%.

For instance, South Africa reported about 3.7 cases of Sids per 1 000 live births, Niger had 2.5, and Zimbabwe 0.2. Sids and similar causes were responsible for 2.5% to 21% of infant deaths in South Africa and 11.3% in Zambia. Published in the esteemed journal Pediatrics and digging through data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention registry spanning almost a decade, the study sheds light on the dark corners of infant sleep practices. The bedroom is your inner sanctum. More than any other space, it’s where you find comfort and rest. As adults, snuggly, soft bed with fluffy pillows and blankets, sounds like a dream, right? For adults, yes, but not so much for our littlest ones.

According to the data gathered from 7 595 heart-breaking instances of Sids between 2011 and 2020, a whopping 59.5% of babies had shared a sleep surface, often an adult bed, when they died. Most (75.9%) of them slept in adult beds, surrounded by what we often mistake for comfort but is risky – soft bedding. The study, which might as well be a wake-up call for many, revealed that most of the cases involved multiple unsafe sleep practices. It seems we've been making a bed of risks for our infants, with 76% of the cases involving a cocktail of unsafe practices.

CDC officials discourage parents from sharing a sleep surface with their children. Picture: Lawrence Crayton/Unsplash Ensuring babies have a sleep haven should be a priority for parents and caregivers. Researchers’ recent dive into sudden infant death cases throws a spotlight on the importance of sleep safety, shining a guiding light on how we can protect our little bundles of joy at night. The study found that many sudden infant deaths share common risk factors, like sharing a sleep surface with adults or siblings, which, despite the cuddle appeal, might not be as safe as we once thought. Unsafe sleeping practices for infants

Babies sleeping on their tummies or sides or in places other than crib or bassinets. Sleeping on the stomach or side increases the risk of Sids. CDC officials discourage parents from sharing a sleep surface with their children. Using soft bedding. This could be soft mattresses, pillows, blankets or soft toys in the crib can increase the risk of suffocation. It's safest to use a firm sleep surface with a fitted sheet and to keep the crib free of extras.

Dressing infants too warmly for sleep or maintaining a hot room temperature can increase the risk of Sids. The sleeping environment should be kept at a comfortable temperature, and infants should be dressed appropriately. Allowing infants to sleep on couches, chairs or other soft surfaces. The surfaces can increase the risk of entrapment, suffocation and Sids. Covering an infant's head during sleep, or any coverings should not be used as they can cause overheating or become potential suffocation hazards.

What’s even more troubling in the study was the demographic disparity. Infants who were sharing a sleep surface were more likely to be black and publicly insured. This isn’t just about sleep; it’s a societal issue that needs addressing. The risky business of co-sleeping seems to be further complicated by the presence of cigarette smoke during pregnancy and, in some heart-rending cases, impaired supervision due to drug and alcohol use. The available data could be incomplete or biased because it relied on witness reports taken in what can be a “chaotic scene”, the researchers said.

Caregivers didn’t report their reasons for sharing a sleep surface or engaging in unsafe sleep practices, it could be difficult to help families follow the recommendations, the study adds. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the following for a safe sleep environment to reduce the risk of all sleep-related deaths: First off, the bed set-up. It’s like preparing a five-star hotel room but on a much simpler scale. The mattress has to be firm enough to bounce back when you give it a press.

The surface is recommended to be flat and level, more dining table than a hammock, ensuring your baby isn’t at any risky angles during their snooze. Bedding should be just a fitted sheet. No extra fluff or fancy decorations. It’s minimalism at its best. Put babies to sleep on their backs.