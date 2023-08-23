Vegan superfoods you should load up on

When you are eating to nourish your body the way it deserves, you cannot go wrong with adding more superfoods to your diet. In this article, we have got the lowdown on some of the best vegan-friendly superfoods out there, guaranteed to make you feel like a nutritional superhero.

Whether you are already a nab hand at cooking nutritious vegan meals or just looking to add some more plant-based power to your plate, these superfoods are the perfect way to up your game and give your body the love it deserves. A well-balanced vegan diet that is made up of a good variety of vegetables, fruits, legumes, grains, seeds, and nuts, is already made up of a whole bunch of awesome vegan-friendly superfoods. Therefore, you may even be eating a few of these already. What is a superfood?

Superfoods are super in the sense that they are extremely nutritious foods that support your health. But no singular food is the cure for anything. Eating a balanced, healthy diet that includes the foods we pin as superfoods is really what it is all about. So before we get into a conversation about these superfoods, I want to make a few things clear. Yes, you should incorporate the foods we are about to share with you into a healthy, balanced diet.

That includes both vegetarian and vegan superfoods. But no, you should not exclude other healthy foods, unless they are ones that you choose not to eat. And you can eat too much of a good thing. Now, onto the list of those best vegan superfoods!

Both lentils and beans are wonderful sources of iron and folate and contain large amounts of protein, fibre, and magnesium. Legumes can also improve cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and protect against heart disease. Because of their high protein content, they are a great replacement for animal protein in meat-free diets. Add them to this vegan breakfast burrito. Kale

If you are looking for a superpowered green vegetable, you do not have to look much further than kale. This cruciferous green has skyrocketed in popularity in the past couple of decades because of how many vitamins and minerals it boasts. According to research, just one cup of raw kale delivers almost 3 grams of protein and 2.5 grams of fibre, along with folate, omega-3 fatty acids, lutein, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, and calcium, plus the vitamins A, C, and K. Use kale raw as a salad green or cook it into a stir fry. Some people even bake or air fry kale as a healthy alternative to crispy chips.

Avocados are high in monounsaturated fats, which are important for keeping your skin and hair looking healthy. Picture: Pexels/Taryn Elliot Avocados Although saturated animal fats clog people’s arteries and can lead to heart disease, research shows that the fats found in many plant foods are good for our health. For example, avocados are high in monounsaturated fats, which are important for keeping your skin and hair looking healthy. Plus, monounsaturated fats may reduce your risk of developing heart disease. Avocados are also high in potassium, vitamin K, vitamin E, and folate. Sliced avocados are a delicious addition to virtually any sandwich or salad.

Whole-grain pasta Yes, pasta can be a superfood! Keep things fun by having several different varieties on hand. Think regular pasta, whole-wheat flour, and pasta made from beans. You can also go for different shapes, such as penne, macaroni elbows, and spaghetti.

Quinoa is remarkable because it is one of the few sources of ‘complete protein’. Picture: Pexels/Shameel Mukkath Quinoa Quinoa is remarkable because it is one of the few sources of ‘complete protein’. Called the ‘mother grain', this gluten-free, vegan ‘pseudo-cereal’ is also high in iron, calcium, and fibre, and is a good source of magnesium, copper, and manganese. Consuming whole grains like quinoa can cut the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. It is easy to cook and makes for excellent salads and breakfast items.

Chia seeds Chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and plant-based protein. Chia seeds can absorb up to 10 times their weight in water, which can help you feel fuller for longer. Try out a chia pudding recipe for a tasty and nutritious breakfast. Avocado toast. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios- Spinach