WATCH: Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding menu featured 2 500 food options with ‘no dish repeated’

The March 1 to 3 pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have been the talk of the town from the venue, theme and food to the fashion. Although the couple are not due to marry until July, no expense was spared at the lavish pre-wedding bash.

With a diverse range of cuisines and a focus on accommodating dietary requirements, a memorable dining experience was planned for guests. According to reports, a team of 25 chefs flew from Indore (a city in west-central India) to Jamnagar to curate a special Indian menu. The menu was extensive and included Parsi, Thai, Mexican, Japanese and pan-Asian dishes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) A total of 2 500 dishes were served over the three-day extravaganza, ensuring that there was no shortage of delicious food throughout the event and that no dishes were repeated during the celebrations.

The breakfast menu alone had more than 70 options, while lunch and dinner had more than 250. Guests were also served a variety of vegan dishes and evening snacks that were available between midnight and 4am. Giving a sneak peek into some of the vegan meals that were on offer, popular Indian chef Surabhi Sehgal recently shared on her Instagram, some of the ingredients she used for the plant-based and vegan dishes, as well as the eco-friendly plates for serving guests. She expressed gratitude for the unforgettable experiences and new friendships made in Jamnagar, with the caption: “Thank you, Jamnagar for the memories, experiences, and learnings of a lifetime! Grateful and blessed!! Will be taking back a plethora of memories and some wonderful new friendships.”

Sehgal’s carousel Instagram post included a video of her plucking a fresh beetroot from the ground, banana leaves for serving food, fresh red chilli, filter coffee and fresh mint leaves. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surabhi Sehgal /PlantForward Chef (@supaintsonplates) Although she did not share the names of the food items served, she used hashtags, such as #veganchef #plantbasedfood #farmtotable, to give followers an idea of the food served. Renowned for her inventive recipes and contemporary approach to cooking with local ingredients, Sehgal brought a global touch to her culinary offerings during the pre-wedding celebration.