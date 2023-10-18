WATCH: Are you educating your kids on the importance of a healthy breakfast?

The body can get the replenishment it needs by eating breakfast. Kids who eat breakfast generally eat healthily and are more likely to be physically active, which are two excellent methods to support good weight maintenance. Kids who skip breakfast may feel drained, restless, or irritated. Their bodies need to refuel in the morning so they can go through the day.

If they don't eat anything for breakfast, their mood and energy can start to decline by mid-morning. Breakfast might assist in managing children's weight. The metabolism, or the process through which the body transforms the fuel in meals into energy, is sparked by breakfast. And as soon as the metabolism starts up, the body begins to burn calories. Additionally, some research indicates that the body burns calories more efficiently in the morning than at night.

Children should always eat breakfast, but what they eat first thing in the morning is crucial. Pick breakfast meals that are high in whole grains, fruits or vegetables, and protein, while being low in added sugar to improve nutrition. Eating breakfast can help children acquire more fibre, calcium, and other vital nutrients, which can boost their academic performance and help them develop the memory and attention skills they need to learn. Breakfast eaters perform better academically and achieve higher test scores. Additionally, children who take part in school lunch programmes miss school less frequently.

An 11-year-old student at Leresche Primary in Orlando East, Soweto, named Thembile Nyathi has won hearts and made people smile with his endearing interview with his father for the Rama Good Breakfast Programme. Silingo, Thembile's father, frankly explains his breakfast choices in the video, emphasising the importance of a balanced morning meal. Thembile's conversation with his father serves as an incredibly potent reminder of the crucial part parents play in instilling healthy eating habits in their kids. The passionate endorsement of Silingo highlights how crucial breakfast is, particularly for developing bodies and brains.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa, reports that despite the fact that breakfast is sometimes referred to as "the most important meal of the day," more than 1 in 5 South African children skip it before heading to school. This may be because they might not be hungry, slept in too late, or missed breakfast at home. This is why the Rama Good Breakfast Programme was introduced in 2017, according to Claire Storm, the programme manager.

She explained that the programme was a 21-day behaviour change effort run in conjunction with the Department of Basic Education, designed to teach young children about better breakfast options through engaging activities. "At Rama, our commitment to nutritional education stems from our belief that it takes a village to raise a child,” Storm said in a statement. “This deep sense of responsibility drives our commitment to helping to improve the health and wellbeing of more children, so that they achieve better academic outcomes, and fulfil their dreams!

“However, witnessing the heart-warming interaction between Thembile and his father, Silingo, serves as a poignant reminder of the vital role that parents play in this journey too.” In light of National Nutrition Week, which was observed in South Africa from October 9 to 15, Storm provided helpful advice for parents and other adults to teach their kids about breakfast: What is the purpose of breakfast?

Even if your diet is healthy overall, you could feel less energised and find it difficult to actively participate in class, learn new material, and stay focused without a hearty breakfast. What exactly qualifies as a "good breakfast"? A satisfying breakfast should include items from all five dietary groups: Protein (found in eggs, milk, yoghurt, beans, nuts, soya, and meat); grains and starchy foods (like oats, creamy mealie meal, brown bread); fruits and vegetables (like bananas, apples, tomatoes, oranges, and pears); and fats and oils (select healthy fats like Rama, peanut butter, and avocado).

“In addition to water — encourage your kids to drink plenty of pure, safe water or unsweetened juice. Every cell in your body needs water to function properly, and it is crucial for controlling your body's temperature. An excellent breakfast example Try this for a healthy breakfast: Porridge with margarine, a glass of milk, and fruit on the side. Bread (or toast) with margarine, an egg, fruit, and tea with milk.