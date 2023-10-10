National Nutrition Week: 5 of the most nutrient-dense foods to eat

It’s National Nutrition Week from October 9 to 15 and the Department of Health and its partners are highlighting National Nutrition Week 2023 under the theme, “Feel Good with Food”. There are many easy ways and small changes we can make to boost our physical and mental health through better daily food choices.

There is flavourful, nutrient-dense food across the world and we are bringing you our favourites to help you on your journey to a nutrient-rich, palate-pleasing meal this National Nutrition Week. Here are just five we cannot get enough of. Pumpkin seeds, and seeds from other varieties of squash are a rich plant-based source of iron, manganese, fibre, magnesium and healthy fats. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds and seeds from other varieties of squash are a rich plant-based source of iron, manganese, fibre, magnesium and healthy fats. They are rich in antioxidants and fatty acids. They are also super easy to add to any diet. Eat them in yoghurt, use them in salads, add them to bread recipes or eat them on their own. Nuts

The high percentage of mono-unsaturated fats in nuts make nuts a nutrient-dense foods. Unsalted almonds, pistachios and walnuts are three of the healthiest. A healthy diet can easily include nuts as a snack in between meals or as a topping for salads and vegetables. Sweet potatoes are a great source of fibre, vitamin C and potassium. Picture: Pexels/Valeria Boltneva Sweet potato

An easy substitute for starchy white potatoes, sweet potatoes make great fries and are also tasty mashed or baked. Sweet potatoes are a great source of fibre, vitamin C and potassium. Cube them and cook them with onions, peppers and eggs for a breakfast hash. Kale and other dark leafy greens

Leafy greens provide vitamins A, C, and K, calcium and protein, among other nutrients. They are also high in fibre. They can be eaten raw in salads or cooked with vegetable oils (or in the case of kale, baked into chips for a crunchy treat). Aside from kale, leafy greens include bok choy, collard greens, dandelion greens, mustard greens, spinach and Swiss chard. A serving of sardines provides protein and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Picture: Pexels/Nadin Sh Sardines