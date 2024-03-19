WATCH: Chef and internet star Newton Nguyen hailed for making the ‘perfect’ samoosas

The samoosa has embarked on a remarkable journey, leaving its mark in various corners of the world. Crispy, spicy and delicious, it is something that we can enjoy with a hot cup of coffee or tea.

Recently, Vietnamese-American chef Newton Nguyen made samoosas after his Instagram followers suggested he do so. The samoosa-making video went viral, amassing more than 10 million views. The video has left food lovers impressed as the snack looked delicious. In the clip, he starts the process by peeling and chopping three large potatoes into sizeable chunks and boiling them in salted water.

In a separate pan, he mixes oil, Kashmiri powder, garam masala, coriander and cumin powder to create a flavourful masala. After preparing the masala, he chops green chillies, garlic and coriander. Next, he mashes the boiled potatoes and combines them with masala, along with the chopped garlic, green chillies, coriander and a small bowl of peas. After this, Nguyen starts the preparation of the crust. He adds cumin seeds to refined wheat flour and used oil to knead a dough. Then he creates a cone and adds the potato filling to it.

After sealing the samoosas, he deep-fries them. These are served with green mint chutney. He shared the video with an intriguing caption: “Samosas, I’ve only ever had the vegetarian version, but I want to try making a meat version, not chicken or beef though…. I have a bunch of frozen raccoon ankle meat that I have been saving up.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by newt (@milktpapi) The response from viewers, particularly those from India where samoosas hold a special place in culinary culture, has been nothing short of ecstatic.

Comments flooded in, praising Nguyen’s skills and attention to detail. One fan said: “The Punjabi guy would be so proud of you,” while another commented, “I am so glad you didn’t say mimosa.” “That Punjabi guy and all of us are really happy with this,” wrote another user.