WATCH: Lionel Messi introduces new ‘Messi’ chicken sandwich, fans react

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi is making a move to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami. And guess what? He has even got his own mouth-watering sandwich. The renowned soccer sensation and international icon expressed his excitement about sharing the flavours of his homeland with the world through his own sandwich, inspired by one of his beloved childhood dishes, the Milanesa. creation to life.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Another dream comes true! I am thrilled to introduce to you the new Messi Chicken Sandwich that I have created with @HardRockCafe, inspired by my favorite food: The Milanese! Don't miss out!” The Messi Chicken Sandwich draws its inspiration from Messi’s fondness for Milanese, a traditional Argentinian staple. This mouthwatering sandwich features a crispy Milanese-style chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese and an herb-infused aioli, complemented by fresh tomatoes and arugula, and served on a toasted bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) The Argentinian has had commercial relations with the Hard Rock brand for a while now and, this time, they reached a new agreement so that, under the tagline “Created for you by Leo Messi”, the man from Rosario is the American company’s ambassador. The new sandwich will be available in all parts of the world. A number of Messi fans reacted to his new venture as a chef for the café. “Messi kind of looks like a person that can be a good cook,” said one user. “The football lord is also a chef! Wow! What can't he do,” commented another one.