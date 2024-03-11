WATCH: This is what the stars ate at the Governors Ball for the 2024 Oscars

Renowned Australian-American chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck once again partnered with Elliott Grover, executive chef at his London restaurant, Cut at 45 Park Lane, to conjure a menu fit for the stars at the 2024 Oscars’ Governors Ball. Marking Puck’s 30th year of cooking for the biggest night in Hollywood and the second that the pair have collaborated on, Grover’s contribution to this year’s menu once again celebrated the best of British.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolfgang Puck Catering (@wpcatering) The Academy Awards celebrated their 96th year, and for the last 65 of those years, the biggest after-party of an event known for big after-parties has been the Governors Ball. Catering to thousands of the industry's biggest players, it is an event known not just for its luxury but also for its outstanding array of food choices co-ordinated by Puck himself. The celebrity chef has publicly shared his menu for the 2024 Governors Ball. The food served at the celebration this year included many classic catering favourites, from smoked salmon bites to Wagyu burgers.

The overall effect was basic yet bougie, designed to please a broad variety of stars with food that is high quality but approachable enough to appeal to scores of hungry celebs. From delicate desserts to succulent meat-based delicacies, the chefs left no stone unturned to make this event a hit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolfgang Puck Catering (@wpcatering) For starters, the menu had she-crab soup, calamari, seared tuna, burrata, shrimp cocktail and oysters Rockefeller.

The list had four types of salads - Caesar salad, Oscars salad, house salad and beet salad. The Oscars salad comprised red onions, mixed greens, maple vinaigrette, tomato, goat cheese and candied pecans, a heaven for all vegans and vegetarians. Next on the menu was a variety of pasta including fettuccine Alfredo, chicken parmesan, penne alla vodka and jambalaya. The entrées consisted of salmon, jumbo shrimp, pork chop, vegetable risotto, petite fillets, steak frites and crab cakes.

For sides, the menu had ample options for celebs to choose from, including mashed potatoes, spinach, roasted carrots, a side salad, Brussels sprouts and French fries. Among several lip-smacking dishes, celebs relished Wolfgang Puck’s truffle-topped delicacies, like mac and cheese and chicken pot pie. For drinks, mixologist Charles Joly, along with Mexico’s 2023 World Class Bartender of the Year, Israel Baron, curated Tequila Don Julio speciality cocktails, including 1942 Encore and Round of Applause.