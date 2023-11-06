WATCH: Tiktoker shares hilarious home workout video and the voice over has left Mzansi in stitches

South Africa is anything but boring. The internet is still buzzing from the Dr Matthew Lani saga and the epic Rugby World Cup 2023 win. And amid all the craziness, TikTok remains the undefeated champion of hilarity. Enter Malva, a content creator who knows how to bring the laughs. She recently uploaded a home workout video with a voice over in the vernacular, and it's pure gold. The video has garnered over 50 000 views in just two days.

@malva.._ #fypシ゚viral #gymmotivation #malvawethu #tiktokza #SAMA28 #homeworkouts #mzansitiktok ♬ original sound - Malva Starting with jumping jacks, she hilariously declares that it's time to get the heart pumping and show that body fat who's boss. But her workout takes an unexpected turn when she decides to use her new toy; the Verimark Wondercore 2 Exerciser. As she pulls on the harness, the machine collapses under her. I am not going to lie, if I had something of this nature happen to me at a public gym, I would have died but thank God for the joys of home workouts.

Thankfully, this mishap was just a moment between her and the camera. Malva quickly recovered. She fixed the machine, jokingly asking, “Yho what about isdima sam” (What about my dignity?). Refusing to be defeated, she sang a never-give-up anthem while adjusting the machine to fit her perfectly. The TikTok comments section exploded with laughter and support.

One user, Kwandokuhle Njoli, commented: “😭😭I lost my mind when the machine fell.” Bliss M, a YouTuber, chimed in with: “Never back down never what? 🤣🤣” Even Verimark, the company who created the exercise, joined the conversation, praising Malva for her resilience and encouraging her to keep going.

They commented: “You did us proud! Well done you got up, fixed the machine and carried on, soon you’l have the summer body 🥳💃💯 KeDecember” Verimark caught some strays as @gomzickles responed to their comment and said: “Give her a voucher Hayibo guys.” @official_das__ added: “I thought she just bagged a new machine😂😂😂.”

Undeterred by the mishap, the Cape Town content creator continued her workout, embracing a ‘winging it’ approach. She then goes on to try different exercises, winging it in the best way possible. Winging exercises involve trying new moves without a strict plan and making the workout more exciting and enjoyable. It prevents boredom and sometimes even leads to hilarious moments. You might discover unconventional ways to engage specific muscle groups or stumble upon moves that make you laugh at yourself.