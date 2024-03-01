Oh honey, let me spill the tea on our girl Tyla because she's the ultimate fashion muse that just keeps on serving looks! This Grammy-winning singer isn't just about hitting high notes; she's slaying the style game too. At the ripe age of 22, Tyla's serving up some serious fashion inspo with her signature blend of comfort and boldness.

She's got this knack for mixing cosy vibes with trend-setting flair, taking cues from the iconic styles of the 2000s and late '90s but adding her own twist. In a recent interview with “Complex” she couldn't contain her excitement for her latest collab and showed mad love for those iconic commercials. “I’ve seen a lot of Gap commercials previously. So I love that I’m able to be a part of one, especially with Jungle,” she said.

“The commercials have always been very iconic and fun, not cheesy. It’s something that I connected with even before the offer. So it kind of felt like it was meant for me to do.” Now, when it comes to Tyla's wardrobe, she rocks these pieces like nobody's business, whether she's strutting down the red carpet or owning the stage during performances. She's all about pushing limits and taking her style to astronomical heights, unapologetically embracing every chance to switch things up and explore new fashion territories.

Tyla doesn't just wear clothes; she tells stories with them. And you better believe she's bringing that narrative-driven flair to her latest gig, starring in Gap's Spring 2024 campaign. Tyla x Jungle for GAP "Linen Moves" campaign pic.twitter.com/ArihRXyqdk — muse (@NIYMUSE) February 27, 2024 Tyla's collaboration with Gap in their 2024 Spring campaign showcases a fresh and stripped-back look, reflecting a more innocent and subdued character. Set to the tune of Jungle's "Back on 74," the campaign features Tyla and a troupe of dancers sporting outfits that seamlessly merge throwback aesthetics with modern twists, prioritising comfort and freedom of movement.

The Gap Linen collection takes centre stage in this campaign, spotlighting low-rise baggy bottoms, snug crop tops, and accessories like headscarves and belly chains that pay homage to '90s and early 2000s fashion trends. @MelBoomBos commented: “OMG I love this so much!!! This is one of my favorite songs since it came out and I'm thrilled to see Tyla getting more and more recognition. Been Thinking still deserves better but hopefully in time 🤞🏿.“ @ConvosInACafe commented: “Idk how to describe it but this reminds me of simpler times.”